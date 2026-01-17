On Saturday night, unknown persons smeared the UBS branch on Albisriederplatz in Zurich with red paint.

On the night of Saturday, January 17, 2026, the UBS branch at Albisriederplatz in Zurich was attacked with paint. Pictures and videos obtained by blue News show red paint stains on the façade of the building.

The Zurich city police confirmed the paint attack on request, but did not comment further. The perpetrator and motive are currently unknown.