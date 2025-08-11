A 60-year-old man suffers a fatal accident. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A paragliding accident occurred on the Weisshorn summit in Arosa on Sunday afternoon. The pilot suffered fatal injuries.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Arosa, a 60-year-old paraglider pilot crashed from a height of around 60 meters on the Weisshorn summit after a partial collapse.

Despite immediate resuscitation attempts by passers-by and Rega, the man died at the scene of the accident.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and the cantonal police of Graubünden are investigating the exact causes of the accident. Show more

According to the information available so far, the 60-year-old paraglider pilot took off with his glider in Arosa from the Weisshorn summit in the direction of Medergen/Langwies and circled the mountain station once.

During the second circle around the mountain station shortly after 12.30 p.m., part of the glider collapsed and the pilot crashed in a spin from a height of around 60 meters and hit the Weisshorn summit backwards.

The resuscitation initially initiated by passers-by and later continued by the Rega crew ultimately had to be aborted on site without success. Under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which is responsible for air accidents, the Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the accident.