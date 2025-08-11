According to the information available so far, the 60-year-old paraglider pilot took off with his glider in Arosa from the Weisshorn summit in the direction of Medergen/Langwies and circled the mountain station once.
During the second circle around the mountain station shortly after 12.30 p.m., part of the glider collapsed and the pilot crashed in a spin from a height of around 60 meters and hit the Weisshorn summit backwards.
The resuscitation initially initiated by passers-by and later continued by the Rega crew ultimately had to be aborted on site without success. Under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which is responsible for air accidents, the Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the accident.