The cause of the accident on the Breithorn is still unknown. Kantonspolizei Wallis

A paragliding accident occurred on the Breithorn near Grengiols VS on Saturday. One person was killed.

Dominik Müller

According to a statement from the Valais cantonal police, the paraglider involved in the accident was taking part in the Fly Challenge Swiss Alps 2025. At around 12.40 p.m., the man crashed for an as yet unknown reason near the summit of the Breithorn above Grengiols.

According to a press release, the rescue services were immediately flown to the scene of the accident in an Air Zermatt helicopter on behalf of the Valais cantonal rescue organization. However, they were only able to determine that the man had died.

The victim was a 57-year-old Swiss national. The Office of the Attorney General has launched an investigation in collaboration with the Valais cantonal police.