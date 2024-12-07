Parcel delivery in Zurich: opportunity makes thieves. KEYSTONE

The pre-Christmas period not only brings many orders, but also an increase in parcel thefts. The number of stolen parcels has risen dramatically in recent years.

Especially around Black Friday and during the Advent season, the volume of parcels reaches record levels.

Recently, the number of parcel thefts has also risen sharply: according to one insurer, it has tripled since 2019.

The average loss is around 300 francs. Show more

For many people, the Advent season is a time for gift-giving and ordering. But while the number of parcels being delivered to people's homes is increasing, the number of thefts is also on the rise, reports Blick.

In the last four years, the number of stolen parcels has tripled, and last year alone there was an increase of 20 percent. This trend is particularly evident in the run-up to Christmas, when orders are at their peak.

Several parcel thieves were recently caught in Winterthur ZH. The city police were able to arrest three offenders in the districts of Wülflingen and Veltheim. Fortunately, most of the stolen parcels were returned to their rightful owners, but some recipients have not yet been traced.

Three times more parcel thefts since 2019

The police are now using social media to search for the owners of the remaining parcels, which include an Advent calendar, bottles of wine and a motorcycle helmet. The problem is not limited to Winterthur. Gangs of thieves are also active in other large Swiss cities.

In the week surrounding Black Friday, Swiss Post set a new record with 7.5 million parcels delivered. This flood of deliveries offers thieves numerous opportunities. According to insurer Axa, parcel thefts have tripled since 2019. The average loss per theft is around 300 francs.

Despite the increase, parcel thefts only account for a small proportion of insured thefts. Stefan Müller from Axa explains that increased mobility following the pandemic has led to a general increase in theft.

Those affected by parcel theft should first check with the delivery service whether the parcel was delivered correctly. Before reporting the theft to the insurance company, it is necessary to report it to the police. These steps are important in order to receive compensation for the damage.

