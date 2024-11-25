The father has also been arrested in the meantime. (symbolic picture) KEYSTONE

In the canton of Schwyz, parents are sentenced for repeatedly abusing their sons. They repeatedly hit their children with various objects.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the canton of Schwyz, parents abused their children.

Among other things, a belt and a shoe were used.

The parents have now been sentenced. Show more

Two young brothers aged seven and nine from the canton of Schwyz were abused by their parents over a long period of time. The parents have now been sentenced by the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schwyz.

The two boys turned to the police, which led to the father being detained for a short time. The public prosecutor's office has now sentenced both parents for repeated acts of violence.

According to the penalty order, which is available to 20 Minuten, the Polish couple attacked their sons several times between April 1, 2022 and June 2, 2024. The 44-year-old mother and 48-year-old father repeatedly beat their children.

Children are compensated

The mother used a belt and her hand, which caused the children redness and pain. The older son was also slapped. The woman must now pay a fine of 1000 francs and bear the legal costs of 1070 francs. In addition, she must compensate her children with 1554.50 francs.

The father also hit the children with a belt, his hand and a shoe. He also pulled their hair, which caused them pain. He was sentenced to a fine of 2,000 francs, with 100 francs credited for a day already spent in prison. The costs of the proceedings amount to 1070 francs and he must also compensate his sons with 1554.50 francs.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.