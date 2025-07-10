The Goldingen school in Eschenbach SG. Screenshot Google Review

In Eschenbach SG, a young teacher would have taken over the first and second grade after the summer vacation. But parents objected. The reason: she wore a headscarf.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teacher wearing a headscarf was not allowed to start because of parent protests.

The school wanted to prevent another legal dispute.

So far, no replacement teacher has been found. Show more

At the end of the summer vacations, a young teacher was supposed to have her first day at the Goldingen school in Eschenbach SG. But her employment was prevented. The reason: she is a devout Muslim and therefore wears a headscarf. This is reported in theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

But what happened?

Goldingen elementary school was looking for a first and second grade teacher for the coming school year. A young woman applied for the position. She has just successfully completed her studies.

At the interview, she wears a headscarf as she is a devout Muslim. However, she explains that she will address and celebrate Christian traditions - such as various festivals - in a child-friendly way in class, as the newspaper continues.

The school clarifies with the elementary school whether the headscarf is a problem. The result: teaching with a headscarf is not a problem. The teacher and the school come to a verbal agreement and the contract is to be drawn up and signed soon.

School must be religiously neutral

The teacher introduces herself to her new class on a visit day. One of the children later tells her at home that the new teacher is wearing a headscarf. The parents are not happy about this: "At first we swallowed empty-handed," says the mother to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The school should be a religion-neutral space.

The parents consulted the legal advice of the Canton of St. Gallen. This supports their view. According to the parents, children have a right to a neutral education. They believed that an appeal against the appointment would be successful.

And they were successful.

Three other pairs of parents joined the protest. They confronted the school management, who repeatedly rejected the parents' objections. But during the last week of school, the school management finally sent an email. It states that they will not enter into an employment relationship with the young teacher, the Tages-Anzeiger continues.

Criticism of the decision

"The Eschenbach school has backed the primary school teacher at all times and considers her to be very suitable professionally," Roger Wüthrich, a local councillor in Eschenbach, told the newspaper. "However, as a small municipality, we cannot fight a legal battle lasting several years."

After several discussions, the school and the teacher jointly decided that she would not take up the post in order to protect her, as the dispute had divided the village.

There are also some people in the village who criticize the school's decision. For example, Iris Wäckerlin, president of the local SP. Her daughter would have joined the teacher's class after the summer vacation. "I had to explain to her that her teacher, whom she had already met, was not allowed to work at the school because of her headscarf," says Wäckerlin.

The school has not yet found a suitable replacement teacher for the period after the summer vacation.