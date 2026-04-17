A group of 10 to 15 children are said to be causing fear at a school in Winterthur. Michael Brandt/dpa

At the Wyden school in Winterthur-Wülflingen, parents are reporting violence, threats and a climate of fear. The city, on the other hand, speaks of a regulated school operation and refers to ongoing clarifications.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to parents, a group of 10-15 children at Wyden school in Winterthur-Wülflingen are causing fear with violence, threats, theft and damage to property.

According to a report in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, over 60 parents have signed a petition calling for external help and concrete measures.

The city relativizes the accusations and emphasizes that school operations were always guaranteed. Show more

At the Wyden school in Winterthur-Wülflingen, parents are reporting massive problems. According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, a group of 10 to 15 children are causing fear - with violence, threats, theft and damage to property.

Affected parents describe a stressful everyday life: children are beaten, threatened or blackmailed, school materials are destroyed and property is damaged. Normal lessons are hardly possible and teachers seem overwhelmed.

According to the report, parents are now calling for external support, a review of the situation and concrete measures. Over 60 parents have signed a petition to this effect.

City does not comment on specific allegations

However, the city relativizes the accusations: the orderly running of the school was guaranteed at all times. City councillor Martina Blum does not want to comment on the specific allegations to the "Tages-Anzeiger", but confirms that investigations have been carried out. This has resulted in a strategy with measures that are now to be implemented.

The parents are disappointed with the reaction so far - but hope that the announced steps will quickly have an effect.

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