Since the reconstruction of Badenerstrasse, traffic has been backing up at Lindenplatz - many drivers avoid the road through a residential area with three schools and kindergartens. Three mothers report life-threatening situations.

Since the conversion of Badenerstrasse at Zurich's Lindenplatz into a cycle lane was completed, traffic has regularly backed up as far as Farbhof. Many drivers divert via neighborhood streets such as Feldblumenstrasse or Spirgartenstrasse - right through the middle of a residential area with three schools and three kindergartens. Three mothers from Zurich-Altstetten report a dangerous development that causes them great concern.

"There's a lot of building work going on at the moment," says Angela Siefert, mother of two daughters. "Concrete mixers have already been driving through the neighborhood because of the construction site - especially early in the morning." Although the neighborhood road has only been open to residents and suppliers for a year, drivers disregard this rule every day.

"In the morning, we always have to point out to people that they're not allowed to drive through there," the resident told blue News.

"It got worse with the roadworks at Lindenplatz"

But that's not the only problem. One incident in particular startled her: "A child fell on the road and then a car came along. Fortunately, nothing happened." But it wasn't the first incident. "After this incident, we contacted the head teacher, who informed the city. Since then, there have been signs at the beginning of the neighborhood street," says Siefert. But that's not enough.

There used to be a double lane here. One was sacrificed for the bicycles. Now the traffic is jammed. Picture: zvg

Denise Zimmermann, mother of two children aged five and seven, finds the situation just as bad: "The problem started when it was no longer possible to turn left at Farbhof. It got worse with the roadworks at Lindenplatz - and since Badenerstrasse has only one lane there, there are traffic jams several times a day." Many drivers are now swerving through the district or even "crossing the streetcar tracks, which is very dangerous".

Zimmermann is appalled at how recklessly some drivers drive: "I've already pulled children back two or three times so that they don't get run over. It's really dangerous for the school and kindergarten children." A total of three school buildings and three kindergartens are affected: the Altstetter, Dachslern and Feldblumen school buildings as well as the kindergartens in the Studerhaus.

"I think cycle paths are important, but not at the expense of the children," she says. It's unacceptable that the main traffic is now being pushed into the neighborhood!"

Neighborhood street to become a meeting zone

Laura Volkert, who also lives in Feldblumenstrasse, also sees the cause in the city's traffic projects: "The whole thing started with the redesign of Farbhof because of the Limmattalbahn". The situation finally escalated with the conversion of Lindenplatz. "Drivers often don't stick to the speed limit and disregard pedestrian crossings - this is particularly dangerous during school hours."

The red line shows the traffic jam on Badenerstrasse. The roads marked in blue are Feldblumenstrasse and Spirgartenstrasse, which drivers use to avoid the traffic jam. The green arrow shows in which direction the children from the neighborhood have to walk to reach the school. Google Maps

Volkert and Zimmermann are in contact with the city's civil engineering department. "We've been told that Spirgartenstrasse will become a meeting zone in the next five years - we don't understand that at all," says Volkert. "This conversion would make much more sense for our street."

What unites all three women is the fear for their children. "There are so many families living here," says Siefert. "Sure, the children have to be looked after. But you can't be afraid when they go to school."

The city comes up with solutions

The city of Zurich is aware of the problem and, when asked by blue News, said: "Pedestrian crossings are often marked on school routes, even in 30 km/h zones. In addition, ground markings and 'Attention children' traffic signs are installed to make drivers aware of children and to make it easier for children to cross the road." In the case of traffic detour, the impact on routes to school is always given high priority.

What is the city's solution? "Due to the many construction sites in Zurich Altstetten, the traffic system there is subject to constant change. We expect a settling-in period after each adjustment to the traffic system." The one-way street in Spirgartenstrasse would be abolished so that the neighborhood's access traffic does not only collect on Feldblumenstrasse and to better distribute the traffic load in the neighborhood.

The city map of Zurich shows how much is being built in Altstetten. maps.stadt-zuerich.ch/

"Where necessary, we will adjust traffic management"

The city also states: "Following an on-site inspection, we have also adjusted the green phases of the traffic lights at Lindenplatz so that traffic can flow better into the city and does not swerve into the neighborhood streets."

The traffic department is continuously monitoring the traffic situation in Altstetten and evaluating the causes of slow-moving traffic as well as possible measures. "Where necessary, we adjust the traffic management. We recommend that road users avoid the roadworks area via Hohlstrasse to get into the city." In the coming weeks, some construction work will also be completed and connections will be reopened, which will in turn affect the flow of traffic, says the city.

If the city is right, the situation in the neighborhood may calm down. But now we have to wait and see.

