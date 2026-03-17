According to the Federal Supreme Court, swimming lessons fulfil an important socializing function for all schoolchildren. Symbolbild: David Inderlied/dpa

According to the Federal Supreme Court, freedom of faith and conscience does not protect the right to a dispensation from swimming lessons. This is the result of a new ruling.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that a child of the Palmarian Church cannot be exempted from compulsory swimming lessons.

It emphasizes the priority of the school's educational mission, in particular social integration, health aspects and the avoidance of parallel societies.

The threat of excommunication for breaking the rules is seen as an insufficient reason for a dispensation. Show more

The son of members of the Palmarian Church is not dispensed from swimming lessons. The Federal Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the parents. They invoked freedom of faith and conscience.

In a ruling published on Tuesday, the Federal Supreme Court stated that restraint should be exercised when dispensing from school subjects because the educational mandate of the school is of great importance. Compulsory school lessons take precedence over religious observance.

In 2022, the parents justified their request for dispensation for their then six-year-old son on the grounds that the Palmarian catechism contained strict rules on dress and behavior. It is forbidden for Palmarian believers to go to beaches, swimming pools or similar places where they believe there could be an indecent display.

Anyone who does not comply with this norm is committing a mortal sin. If a Palmar believer commits a mortal sin more than once, they are threatened with excommunication. The obligation to attend swimming lessons makes it impossible to live up to their beliefs. Cases previously judged by the Federal Supreme Court also concerned the social integration of children of Muslim faith with a migration background.

Excommunication is not enough of a reason

The highest Swiss court does not accept these arguments. In principle, swimming lessons fulfil an important socializing function for all schoolchildren - regardless of their origin and which faith they, or rather their parents, follow.

Compulsory schooling makes an important contribution to avoiding parallel structures and promoting a minimum level of social cohesion, the court continued. It also points to the public health interest in learning swimming skills.

The Federal Supreme Court qualifies the argument of the threat of excommunication: the risk of isolation of the children and families concerned within their religious community was also present for those affected in the cases previously judged by the Federal Supreme Court. However, this has not been sufficient to justify a claim for dispensation.

The founding of the Palmarian Church goes back to a Marian apparition in Spain in 1968, which was never recognized by the Catholic Church. A very conservative faith group was formed, in which Mary plays a central role.