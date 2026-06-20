Paris is so beautiful only thanks to Swiss urine fertilizer. IMAGO/Panthermedia

What disappears into toilets every day is being used as fertilizer in Paris: A Swiss company collects urine from buildings and turns it into a raw material that can replace synthetic fertilizer. For now, however, it’s not allowed to be used on sports fields.

Britta Gfeller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss company processes collected urine into fertilizer. The system is already in use in Geneva, Zurich, and Paris.

The urine-based fertilizer is intended to replace synthetic fertilizer, reduce the environmental impact, and decrease Europe’s dependence on imports.

Paris is already using the fertilizer for plants around the Eiffel Tower and plans to use it in all parks in the future instead of synthetic fertilizer. Show more

When employees in a bank building in Geneva or residents of a neighborhood in Paris use the restroom, they’re helping the environment. That’s because their urine doesn’t end up in wastewater—it’s processed into fertilizer.

In Paris, this fertilizer is already being used for the plants around the Eiffel Tower. Geneva and Zurich are also testing it in their urban areas. The system was developed by the Swiss company Vuna Nexus.

Special toilets separate the urine from the rest of the wastewater and collect it in tanks in the basement. There, odors and impurities are removed, the liquid is preserved, and the minerals it contains are concentrated. Twice a year, the fertilizer produced in this way is picked up and sold locally whenever possible.

The system even tackles alcohol and drugs

“We also collaborate with Kompotoi, which sets up its composting toilets at festivals and concerts, among other places,” says David de Chambrier, founder of Vuna Nexus. “Our system can even handle contaminants from alcohol and drugs.”

At festivals or, in this case, the Schwingfest, quite a bit ends up in the composting toilets, but even party urine can be turned into fertilizer. KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler

The idea is gaining increasing traction. Ever since the war in Ukraine and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, at the very latest, it has become clear just how heavily Europe depends on other countries for fertilizers . International crises can have a major impact on prices.

“Before that, many people saw us as hippies or activists,” says de Chambrier. “But now they understand that we humans carry the chemical element nitrogen within us—an important nutrient for plants. We excrete this nutrient every day. So it’s only logical to recycle it.”

Urine Fertilizer Reduces Environmental Impact

An adult produces about 360 to 550 liters of urine per year. Most of it is water. But according to de Chambrier, about five to ten percent of it can be processed into fertilizer. His company is now being approached by many new construction projects to install the system directly in buildings.

The urine-based fertilizer is not only intended to help reduce dependence on synthetic fertilizers; it can also reduce the burden on the environment. For wastewater treatment plants, removing substances such as nitrogen from wastewater is a major challenge. Despite filtration systems, some of it ends up in waterways, where it harms flora and fauna.

If urine is collected separately beforehand and processed into fertilizer, fewer of these substances end up in the environment. At the same time, the nutrients needed by plants do not have to be obtained from other sources.

According to de Chambrier, this reduces CO₂ emissions: “With our fertilizer, for example, 500 grams less CO₂ is released per kilogram of grain in crop production than with synthetic fertilizer.”

Soccer players don’t want the fertilizer

The fertilizer can be used in agriculture, on large green spaces such as parks, or even for houseplants and balcony plants. It has even been tested on soccer fields in Zurich.

“It worked well on soccer fields,” says de Chambrier. Nevertheless, it’s unlikely to be used there on a regular basis for the time being. “There’s concern that soccer players will be put off if they find out their turf is being fertilized with urine.” Instead, the fertilizer is now being tested in Swiss vineyards.

Parisians seem less sensitive than Swiss soccer players: The city plans to completely replace synthetic fertilizer in its parks with the Swiss urine-based fertilizer.