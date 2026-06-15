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Nine votes made the difference Parish dismisses pastor after a close vote

Noemi Hüsser

15.6.2026

The pastor will no longer preach here: the Reformed Church in Thunstetten.
The pastor will no longer preach here: the Reformed Church in Thunstetten.
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Following a conflict, the Reformed parish of Thunstetten, Bern, has decided to dismiss its pastor. The decision was extremely close at the parish assembly.

15.06.2026, 16:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Thunstetten parish assembly voted 69 to 60 to dismiss the pastor.
  • With record-high turnout, just nine votes made the difference.
  • The parish council justified the move by citing a strained relationship between the pastor, staff, and church leadership.
  • The pastor rejected the allegations and called for a fresh start.
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In the Reformed parish of Thunstetten, Bern, the parish assembly voted on Sunday to terminate the pastor’s contract. Just nine votes made the difference. The “Berner Zeitung” reports on this .

138 eligible voters attended the meeting—a record turnout. The parish council cited a strained relationship between the pastor, staff, and church leadership as the reason for the separation. According to the president, the differences had become insurmountable and were jeopardizing the functioning of the parish.

“No, but also—are you serious?”

According to the report, the pastor rejected the allegations. She had criticized a “fault-oriented work environment” and advocated for a fresh start together. Despite an emotional debate, the majority of the assembly followed the parish council’s motion and voted in favor of termination.

According to the “Berner Zeitung,” the decision sparked audible disbelief and strong reactions in the hall after the result was announced. “No, but also—are you serious?” echoed through the hall.

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