Several parking spaces have recently been removed in Baden AG. Symbolbild: Keystone

An association in Baden wanted to present its demand to preserve the parking spaces to the city council. Government member Philippe Ramseier agreed, but was told off by the city council.

No time? blue News summarizes for me The newly founded IG Pro Parkplatz Baden wants to stop the reduction of parking spaces in the city and has held its first event to this end.

Despite having promised to attend, one city councillor stayed away from the event after the city council as a whole had officially forbidden participation.

The newly founded association IG Pro Parkplatz Baden is committed to preserving parking spaces in the city of Baden. The group held its kick-off event on Tuesday.

So far, so unspectacular. However, the absence of the city council is causing a stir - despite an accepted invitation from FDP city councillor Philippe Ramseier, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

According to the report, Ramseier was told off by the left-green dominated city council. Ramseier confirms: "In my role as city councillor, I had received an invitation from the IG Pro Parkplatz association and I had already confirmed my attendance."

Because the full city council decided on Monday that no one from the city council would attend the event, he then went as a private individual. "Because I think it's important to listen to the population," he told the Aargauer Zeitung.

"We no longer want to accept this"

SVP National Councillor Stefanie Heimgartner from Baden, herself a member of the IG, has strong words for the decision of the city council as a whole: "It's cowardly that the city council has taken this decision." It is a great pity that this discussion with people of a different opinion was not held.

Baden City Council did not respond to an inquiry from the "Aargauer Zeitung" about the reasons for the decision. "The city council decided at its meeting not to take part in the event with an official delegation," said Mayor Markus Schneider (center).

In recent months, parking spaces have been removed in several places in Baden. The IG is fighting back against this. "We no longer want to accept that parking spaces continue to be cut in the city," IG President and FDP councillor Adrian Schoop is quoted as saying.