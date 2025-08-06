Parking spaces in the Blue Zone are being reduced in Zurich. (symbolic image) sda

A compromise between businesses and politicians was supposed to resolve Zurich's parking dispute. But now even allies are fighting each other - from the SVP to the pedestrian association.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich parking permit referendum is causing unusual political rifts on both sides.

The left and right are at odds internally, and the pedestrian association is also confrontational.

The new regulation means higher fees for private individuals and new rights for businesses. Show more

In Zurich, the dispute over the new parking permit ordinance is escalating - even weeks before the vote on September 28. The new regulations were actually intended to create a compromise between the political camps: Private vehicle owners are threatened with massive additional costs in some cases, while tradespeople receive privileged access to the blue zone.

But instead of unity, there is confusion. As the "Tages-Anzeiger" reports, the dispute runs right through the otherwise united parliamentary groups. The conservatives are divided, as is the left-green camp. Even the Zurich Pedestrian Association opposes the new bill - and is threatening legal action if it is adopted.

What is up for debate? In future, the price of parking permits for private vehicles will depend on the weight of the car. Instead of the current flat rate of CHF 300, up to CHF 900 could be charged annually - especially for heavy SUVs. For businesses, there will be a new parking card for 1,200 francs, which will allow them to park almost anywhere in the city - even on the sidewalk if necessary, as long as 1.50 meters remain free for pedestrians.

"That is illegal"

This sidewalk rule is now causing a stir: "It's illegal," Erich Willi from the pedestrian association criticized to the newspaper. Parking on sidewalks is contrary to federal law. His association has therefore decided to oppose the bill and intends to take legal action against its implementation if necessary.

The reaction from politicians follows promptly: SP municipal councillor Severin Meier reassures the public that parking on the sidewalk remains the exception. At the same time, he refers to the so-called "Biel model", which envisages only granting parking permits to residents without private parking spaces. This should reduce the number of blue zone permits by around ten percent.

There is also a crisis on the conservative side. The FDP and SVP, traditionally close to the business community, reject the bill - although the trade association is in favor of it. SVP cantonal councillor Susanne Brunner sees the regulation as socially unjust: "A new parking regulation must work for everyone and must not be at the expense of one group."

What happens in the event of a no vote? According to Brunner, the commercial section could still be implemented quickly - without the weight surcharge and the Biel model. For SP politician Meier, however, this scenario is a step backwards: "If there is a no vote, nothing will happen for years."