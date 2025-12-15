These bollards have recently been erected in the parking spaces at Aarau station that were previously used. Now cars are no longer allowed to park there. Facebook

If you want to pick someone up or drop them off at Aarau station, you now have to park in front of bollards instead of parking spaces. The measure is causing anger on social media - SBB is taking a stand.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you At Aarau station, the short-term parking spaces have been replaced by bollards to avoid traffic problems - to the great annoyance of many users.

Similar measures are also in place at Zurich, Lucerne and Winterthur stations, mostly due to construction work or to give priority to bus services.

SBB points out alternative parking options such as P+Rail or nearby parking garages with direct rail access. Show more

1.4 million people travel by train in Switzerland every day. But even then, the car is not completely indispensable: if you have heavy luggage with you, for example, or have to be at the station very early, you can sometimes be chauffeured there. However, if you want to pick up or drop off people at Aarau station by car, you can no longer do so. This is because the parking spaces in front of the station have been covered with bollards.

The public is annoyed on Facebook. Comments like: "Here we go again. Where are you supposed to drop off or pick up people who have to catch a train?", or "Pure harassment, I guess. The stores at the station will be grateful."

However, Aarau station is not an isolated case. At Zurich station, parking spaces have even been removed altogether. There are no longer any drop-off and pick-up points between the National Museum and platform 18. The reason for this is the construction site for the repair of the customs bridge. The construction work has now been completed, but the parking spaces are not making a comeback. According to a press release, the 16 parking spaces at Zurich main station have had to make way. The city of Zurich's civil engineering department is planning to build 220 bicycle parking spaces on them.

There are also fewer and fewer parking spaces for cars in Lucerne. In April, the media reported on the abolition of short-term parking spaces at Lucerne railroad station. The reason: the parking spaces have to make way for buses.

Parking spaces have to make way due to traffic congestion

At Winterthur station, cars were banned from driving in front of the station years ago. At first glance, this makes sense, as the road in front of the station should remain free for buses. Before the driving ban was introduced, many cars stopped in front of the station to drop off or pick up passengers. Drivers now divert to the opposite side of Winterthur station, next to the Neuwiesen shopping center. In the residential area next to the shopping center, you can get directly to the station. However, space is limited in the narrow cross-streets. A turning maneuver is not convenient. But there is no other solution at the moment.

Back to Aarau: in response to an inquiry, SBB wrote: "The closure of the short-term parking spaces in front of Aarau station was due to traffic safety reasons." In the past, there have been repeated tailbacks and confusing situations there, which have been particularly dangerous for pedestrians.

But what will happen to this area now? SBB says: "The 'freed-up' area serves to ensure a safe and orderly flow of traffic and is therefore by no means wasted space." Two parking spaces are reserved for emergency services. "The others are available to the condominium owners and are used as a construction site installation area and as a handling area if required," SBB continues.

The parking spaces actually belong to another company, which also has its premises in the building at the station. The decision was made by SBB as the owner of the right of use in consultation with the condominium owners and the city of Aarau.

Are there still options for parking at the station?

But where can people load and unload at Aarau station? SBB states: "There are still numerous parking options available in the immediate vicinity for visitors to the station. For example, the SBB P+Rail area, AKB-Parking and the short-term parking spaces below the station." The company is not providing any further information.