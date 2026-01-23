Emmanuel Nasshan is a professional parkour athlete. His job: jumping from rooftop to rooftop in cities, often with somersaults or twists. His stunts on the Matterhorn have now drawn the ire of a local resident.

Here's what it's all about Parkour athlete Emmanuel Nasshan has produced several videos at the Matterhorn showing him performing risky jumps.

On the summit ridge, he performs a backward somersault.

The caretaker of the Hörnli Hut is annoyed by the lack of respect and the pursuit of "likes" on a challenging mountain. Summary created with

Life-threatening situations are part of everyday life for Emmanuel Nasshan. His Instagram profile is full of somersaults and 360-degree spins from one Parisian rooftop to the next, and in between, he might even throw in a sideways flip 130 meters up on one of the Eiffel Tower’s struts. Any mistakes during his stunts would almost certainly be fatal.

For the 24-year-old Frenchman, the Matterhorn is therefore just another setting. Whether he performs his stunts 50 meters above the asphalt or on a 100-meter-high rock face makes no difference to him. What matters, however, is that his videos reach a wide audience, because that’s how he makes his money.

And the Matterhorn provides the backdrop that the social media acrobat expects from it: He racked up 366,000 views in just a few days with three videos he shot on one of the world’s most famous mountains. One shows him climbing, where he—seemingly—spontaneously jumps from one rock to another several meters away and lands safely. There’s a drop of hundreds of meters between them. For Nasshan, though, it’s just a routine jump.

Well-equipped, taking shelter in an emergency bivouac without permission

To be fair, the Frenchman and his entourage do seem to be following proper mountaineering practices, equipped with helmets, climbing harnesses, mountaineering boots, and a rope. They’re certainly not among those unsuspecting tourists in sneakers.

However, planned overnight stays at the Solvay Hut—which is intended solely as an emergency bivouac for climbers who are unable to make it back down to the Hörnli Hut—are not permitted.

The rope team with the parkour athlete certainly knows why they climbed as far as this point—which lies about 470 meters below the summit—the night before: If they were to set out from the Hörnli Hut at 4 a.m. along with the dozens of other groups, they would neither be alone on the trail nor at the summit; nor would they be at the top at sunrise, as their script calls for.

The goal of the expedition is to perform a backflip on the summit ridge of the Matterhorn. The hours-long climb, the thin air, and the hiking boots instead of the usual sneakers make the endeavor more difficult. In principle, though, for a parkour athlete like Nasshan, a backward somersault from a standing position is about as difficult as riding a bike.

The Fear of Copycats

The clip is shot in no time; the video features fast-paced editing that captures all the action from the base of the Matterhorn to the jump at the summit. There’s no shortage of warnings. The message: Don’t do this unless you’re a pro.

Nevertheless, the Hörnli Hut warden is up in arms on the Valais news platform “Pomona” that this influencer is flaunting his recklessness on the Matterhorn “to generate clicks and likes” without any respect for the mountain or the challenges of mountaineering.

Her frustration is compounded by the fear that Nasshans' posts might inspire copycats who might act less professionally than the Frenchman. If something goes wrong, the mountain rescue team will have to step in. They have enough to do even without influencers.