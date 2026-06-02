Parliament wants to counteract the housing shortage with loans. After the National Council, the Council of States also approved an increase in the fund for non-profit housing construction on Tuesday.

The Seebahn housing estate of the federal staff building cooperative on the street of the same name in Zurich. (archive picture)

The small chamber had to decide on two proposals on Tuesday. By 33 votes to 10 with one abstention, it approved an increase of CHF 150 million in the so-called Fonds de Roulement for the years 2030 to 2034. The fund grants loans for new buildings, renovations and the purchase of properties.

The Council of States also wants to continue the guarantee instrument for housing promotion. The Confederation will improve financing conditions by guaranteeing bonds issued by the issuing agency for non-profit housing developers. As requested by the Federal Council, the small chamber approved a commitment credit of CHF 1.92 billion for 2027 to 2033 for this purpose. It reached its decision by 36 votes to 8 with no abstentions.