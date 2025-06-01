The summer session of the Swiss parliament begins on June 2. sda

How much should radio and television cost, how much pension do we need to live on and how neutral should Switzerland really remain? Parliament's summer session will be a political baptism of fire for key decisions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council is debating the SRG initiative to reduce radio and TV fees, while both chambers are discussing key climate and neutrality initiatives.

The Council of States is discussing increases in VAT and salary contributions to finance the AHV, while the National Council is debating an increased armaments program including the purchase of ammunition.

The National Council will discuss the legal basis for e-collecting, while the Council of States will vote on the "Cash is freedom" initiative and its counter-proposal.

In addition to investments in equipment and accommodation, the end of the Patrouille Suisse with F-5 Tigers is also to be decided. Show more

Several popular initiatives, the Armaments Dispatch and the financing of the 13th AHV pension are on the agenda for the summer session of the National Council and Council of States. The SRG initiative, the climate fund initiative and the neutrality initiative will be discussed in the three weeks from June 2. Below is an overview of the important issues:

Media

Should radio and television receive more money? sda

The National Council is taking up the debate on the SRG initiative launched by SVP circles. The central question is whether the fees for radio and television should be reduced from the current CHF 335 to CHF 200. The committee responsible rejected the initiative by a clear majority. After two proposals for an indirect counter-proposal were rejected by the responsible Council of States committee, the majority of the National Council committee no longer wants a counter-proposal.

In any case, the Federal Council has decided to reduce the reception fee from the current CHF 335 to CHF 300 per year. It wants to exempt numerous companies from the obligation to pay the fee. The debates in the National Council are not expected to be concluded until the second week of the session.

Local and regional radio and TV stations are to receive more money from the fee pot than at present, namely 6 to 8 percent of the income from the media fee instead of 4 to 6 percent. The bill drafted by the responsible Council of States committee aims to reinstate elements of the media funding that failed at the ballot box in 2022 and also provides support for journalism education and training institutions as well as news agencies such as Keystone-SDA and self-regulatory organizations such as the Press Council. The Federal Council welcomes the proposal in principle.

Defense

The Swiss Armed Forces are examining the acquisition of new weapons systems for defense beyond the country's borders. (theme picture) sda

The Federal Council is requesting almost CHF 1.7 billion for the purchase of armaments and the modernization of troop accommodation. In addition, the end of the Patrouille Suisse with F-5 Tiger aircraft is to be sealed. These are the key points of the 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch, which will first be discussed by the National Council. Its preliminary committee agrees with the plans, but wants to purchase additional ammunition for ground-based air defense quickly.

Accordingly, it wants to increase the armaments program by one billion francs. The majority believes it is imperative that Switzerland concludes contracts in good time and can thus secure the corresponding delivery slots for ammunition.

Armed forces

More personnel for the Swiss army and civil defense. Keystone

The obligation to serve either in the military or in civil protection should come quickly. The Councils are now dealing with this demand from their security policy committees. The majority is concerned that the army and civil defense should urgently be provided with sufficient personnel.

Left-wingers in both Councils reject the identical motions. The Federal Council also opposes the motions of the two committees. It wants to wait for the division of tasks between the Confederation and the cantons and the revisions to the Civil Protection and Civilian Service Act before making any decisions.

Cash

Cash is a means of maintaining independence and privacy, as it cannot be tracked digitally. KEYSTONE

The Council of States is dealing with the popular initiative "Cash is freedom" and the alternative constitutional provision proposed by the Federal Council to implement the issue. The Federal Council has submitted a direct counter-proposal, which the National Council has already approved. The responsible committee of the Council of States also supports the counter-proposal and is proposing a "no" to the initiative.

This will not result in any new regulations, as existing legal provisions are to be transferred to the constitution. The National Council has not yet decided on a voting recommendation for the initiative. The Federal Council rejects the initiative; in its opinion, it is not formulated precisely enough.

War material

Swiss Army Leopard tanks on a train: the Federal Council wants more flexibility in the approval of war material exports. The amendment to the law is controversial. (archive image) sda

The Council of States is discussing the question of whether the Federal Council should be given more leeway when approving exports of war material. The national government wants to be able to react better to changing geopolitical circumstances with a more flexible legal regulation, in the interests of Switzerland. However, it is also thinking about the local arms industry and maintaining its capacities.

The responsible committee of the Council of States also wants looser export regulations, but is making its own proposal. Resistance has already been voiced: the Group for a Switzerland without an Army spoke of a "blank cheque for the Federal Council to circumvent the legal criteria for arms exports". It intends to launch a referendum.

Pension provision

There has been a "yes" to the 13th AHV, but how should this now be financed? The Council of States is discussing this. sda

The Council of States is discussing the financing of the 13th AHV pension. Its responsible committee wants to increase VAT and salary contributions in two stages. However, it wants an overall concept which, in addition to the "thirteenth" AHV pension, could also be used to finance the possible abolition of the marriage penalty in the AHV, which would cost billions.

The Federal Council, on the other hand, wants to increase VAT by 0.7 percentage points to finance the 13th AHV pension. It has already been decided that the additional pension will be paid out from December 2026. The Center Party is calling for the abolition of the marriage penalty in the AHV with a popular initiative. The Federal Council has rejected this request, but parliament has not yet made a decision.

Money laundering

Should companies disclose how they do business? sda

The National Council is considering the question of whether companies should be obliged to disclose their beneficial owners to the authorities. This national, but not public, transparency register is part of the reform of the Anti-Money Laundering Act and is intended to help combat money laundering.

If it can be seen more quickly and reliably who is behind a legal structure, this should prevent companies from being used to launder money or conceal assets. The responsible committee supports the project.

Due diligence obligations under the Anti-Money Laundering Act should also apply to advisors in future. This is the view of the majority of the responsible committee of the Council of States, and the Council of States is discussing this. However, the majority of the committee wants to take a risk-based approach and severely restrict the activities to which due diligence obligations will apply in future compared to the Federal Council's proposal.

The provisions, which have so far failed to gain majority support, are part of the transparency register proposal. The minority, on the other hand, sees no need for action, arguing that Switzerland already fulfills the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) better than other countries and proposing that the bill be rejected. A second minority argues that the weakened bill does nothing to combat money laundering and does not meet international standards.

People's rights

Should it be possible to collect signatures for popular initiatives electronically in future? sda

The demand to collect signatures for referendums and popular initiatives digitally will be discussed in the National Council. It has received two motions from the Council of States calling for a legal basis for e-collecting and pilot trials for electronic signature collection. The motions were submitted following media reports last year that fraud had been committed by companies commissioned to collect signatures for a fee.

The federal government has since filed several criminal charges. The Federal Council wants to allow electronic signature collections on a trial basis. It rejects the demand for a legal basis; it first wants to gain experience with e-collecting. It also believes that digital signature forms should not replace paper ones, but rather supplement them.

Work

Working conditions should be fair for employees. This can be a prerequisite for a CLA. Leonie Asendorpf/dpa

In future, provisions in collective labor agreements (CLAs) that have been declared generally binding should take precedence over cantonal minimum wages. The National Council is dealing with a bill with this aim, which Parliament has ordered from the Federal Council. If it were implemented, cantonal minimum wage provisions confirmed by the people would be dropped, provided that the Federal Council has declared the CLA to be generally binding in the sectors concerned.

The majority of the pre-advisory committee is in favor of the bill. It considers cantonal minimum wages to be a one-sided intervention in the social partnership tradition. The minority is arguing on the basis of social and state policy arguments. The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that minimum wages are constitutional.

Climate

Our climate budget is to be saved with inheritance taxes. The Council of States discusses this. Friso Gentsch/dpa

The Council of States is discussing a national inheritance tax on large inheritances to benefit the climate. It is discussing the Juso initiative for a future, which the National Council has already recommended be rejected. Its preliminary committee is also proposing a no to the initiative. The majority is of the opinion that the proposed inheritance tax is detrimental to the economy and also disrupts the federalist order - inheritance taxes are a matter for the cantons.

The majority of the committee does not want an alternative constitutional article and therefore does not want a counter-proposal. However, a minority wants to recommend the initiative to the people and the cantons for approval.

The National Council will hold a climate debate on two days of the session. The reason for this is the climate fund initiative of the SP and the Greens, and thus the demand for a federal fund for climate protection and the energy transition. According to the text, the federal government would have to pay 0.5 to 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) into the fund each year. This expenditure should not be subject to the debt brake. The majority of the responsible committee of the National Council rejects the initiative. It believes that such a sovereign wealth fund is not compatible with current climate policy. This relies on various approaches such as incentive taxes, bans and bids, voluntary target agreements and support measures. The majority also does not want a counter-proposal.

Defense

In future, it will be more difficult to switch from the army to civilian service. KEYSTONE

In future, it is to become more difficult for conscripts to switch from the army to civilian service. The National Council is reopening the debate on a newly launched but still controversial issue against the backdrop of a shortage of soldiers. Its responsible committee is backing the Federal Council's proposals, which mean more hurdles for access to alternative civilian service. The National Council defeated a similar bill by a narrow majority in the summer of 2020, and there is also political opposition to the new version. There is already talk of a referendum.

The Council of States is debating a citizens' service for all Swiss citizens. The reason for this is the Service-citoyen initiative, which the majority of the preliminary consultation committee recommends rejecting. The initiative does not want to oblige Swiss citizens to carry out work for the general public and the environment. It also rejects a counter-proposal, although it had an alternative constitutional provision drafted.

It refers to its motion for the introduction of compulsory security service, which would have to be performed by both men and women. The Commission's priority is to ensure that the army and civil defense have sufficient personnel. The National Council voted a clear "no" to the initiative in March.

Neutrality

SVP party president Marco Chiesa, SVP-TI, left, speaks at a media conference on the topic of "Safeguarding Switzerland's security - thanks to armed neutrality". KEYSTONE

Neutrality is discussed in the Council of States. It discusses the neutrality initiative submitted by Pro Switzerland and exponents of the SVP. It calls for perpetual, armed neutrality and an extensive ban on sanctions to be enshrined in the constitution. The Federal Council is against this: With the current handling of neutrality, Switzerland could remain flexible, pursue an independent foreign policy and react to new situations.

The responsible committee of the Council of States clearly rejected the initiative. However, it only narrowly decided against an indirect counter-proposal; the majority did not consider it necessary to change the current practice.

Switzerland - EU

What should Switzerland's asylum policy look like in the future? sda

Switzerland must adopt some points of the EU migration and asylum pact and adapt the Asylum Act and the Foreign Nationals Act accordingly. The National Council is the first to decide on the corresponding bill. Its responsible committee supports most of the proposals, but is requesting changes, for example with regard to free legal representation. The solidarity mechanism, which provides for the distribution of asylum seekers among EU countries, is not binding for Switzerland.

The Federal Council is fundamentally in favor of a commitment in this area and is having it clarified what form this could take. The Committee of the National Council wants to participate in the mechanism on condition that the Dublin system essentially works for Switzerland.

Adoptions

Defeat for Justice Minister Beat Jans: the responsible National Council committee opposes the Federal Council's planned ban on international adoptions. (archive picture) sda

Adoptions of children from abroad should remain permitted. The responsible National Council committee has submitted a motion on this issue, which will now be decided by the upper chamber. The motion demands that the Federal Council return to its fundamental decision in favor of a ban. Adoptions should not be banned, but should be subject to stricter controls, the motion demands.

The committee believes that a ban would stigmatize adoptees and their families. The Federal Council wants to ban adoptions of children from abroad. It has commissioned a corresponding consultation draft from the Department of Justice and Police. The number of adoptions from abroad has fallen sharply. Whereas there used to be several hundred a year, there have recently been around thirty.