The two cantons of Basel should not occupy any additional seats in the Council of States. This is the opinion of Parliament. (theme picture) Keystone

The two Basel regions will continue to be represented in the Council of States with half a seat each. The National Council has clearly rejected a proposal for full representation in the Council of States.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council has clearly rejected an initiative from Basel-Stadt for full seats in the Council of States.

This means that the two Basel cantons will each retain half a seat and half a vote.

The majority argued with the federal balance between large and small cantons. Show more

The cantons of Basel-Stadt and Basel-Landschaft should not receive a second seat in the Council of States. Nor should the two cantons receive a second vote when determining the majority of the cantons. This is the opinion of Parliament.

On Tuesday, the National Council rejected a parliamentary initiative from Basel-Stadt for the two cantons to have full representation in the Council of States by 121 votes to 51, with 22 abstentions. The request is therefore off the table. The city canton justified the request on the grounds of federal and federal legal equality.

For Basel-Stadt - a donor canton, urban center and business location - the drastic restriction was increasingly unacceptable. The federal state is based on a federal balance between larger and smaller as well as urban and rural cantons, argued the majority in the Council.

And: if both Basel cantons each had two seats in the Council of States, Obwalden and Nidwalden and the two Appenzell cantons would have the same right, this would lead to an overweighting of the German-speaking and rural regions. In addition to the two Basel cantons, these two cantonal pairs also each share one state vote.

Samira Marti (SP/BL) appealed in vain for support for the issue: "Both Basel cantons see themselves as fully-fledged cantons." She said there was a need for an interpretation of the question of how all cantons could be treated equally while maintaining the balance in the federal state. "Let's think about it."

The minority argued that cantons could develop differently. The disadvantage of the former half-cantons in terms of participation in the federal political decision-making process could not be justified with the argument of "federal balance". Every canton should have the same participation rights.