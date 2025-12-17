Environment Minister Albert Rösti came under pressure in the climate debate and defended Switzerland's climate policy by pointing out that going it alone will not save the world's climate.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Environment Minister Albert Rösti was sharply criticized in a climate debate in the National Council and confronted with numerous demands for more ambitious measures.

Foreign compensation and a lack of political will were particularly criticized, to which Rösti reacted irritably and referred to high expenditure and international blockades.

He emphasized that Switzerland is committed to decarbonization, but that climate protection is only effective if major emitters worldwide also join in. Show more

Environment Minister Albert Rösti is confronted with numerous questions and demands during a climate debate in the National Council. "They grilled me", said the Federal Councillor during the current debate.

But that was a good thing, Rösti added. Four urgent interpellations and dozens of questions criticized the Federal Council's climate measures and called for them to be expanded. Among other things, Rösti was criticized for Switzerland's CO2 offsetting abroad. According to Marionna Schlatter (Greens/ZH), the federal government was merely "putting off its homework" and making its "lack of national ambition" visible. According to her, climate policy fails because of political will.

In response to a question from Sibel Arslan (Greens/BS) on Rösti's commitment to international climate policy and excuses for more ambitious federal climate targets, the Environment Minister reacted angrily.

«I apologize for the emotion, but it's simply not true. I explain here what we are doing and you come along and say we only have excuses.» Albert Rösti Federal Council

"We pay 3.4 billion a year from our budget and you say I only have excuses," said the Federal Councillor. "I explain here what we do and they come and say we only have excuses."

Rösti referred to the UN Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil, a month ago. There, it was not possible to define at least one international roadmap without binding points for CO2 reduction , he continued. Major emitters such as China, India, Saudi Arabia and the USA were not prepared to do so.

«A Federal Council has relatively little room for maneuver. But what it can do is delay implementation. I have not delayed the implementation of your laws for a single month.» Albert Rösti Federal Council

"We are committed to decarbonization, but it will only be of benefit to Switzerland if the same happens worldwide," said Rösti. The whole world must do more. "Switzerland alone will not change the climate one iota," added the Environment Minister. But Switzerland is doing its bit and setting an example for others.