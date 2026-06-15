Swiss citizens who voluntarily fought against fascism during World War II with the Resistance in France or with Italian resistance groups are to be rehabilitated. That is what Parliament wants.

As the second chamber, the Council of States on Monday backed the bill from the National Council’s Legal Affairs Committee by a vote of 35 to 4, with 3 abstentions. The bill is now ready for the final vote. The Federal Council agreed with this decision.

The law on the rehabilitation of volunteers in the French Resistance or the Italian Resistance does not provide for financial compensation or damages. More than eighty years ago, they joined the resistance in France and Italy against Nazism, risking their lives.