Switzerland can significantly expand its Swisscoy contingent in Kosovo. Following the National Council, the Council of States has also approved additional military personnel for the peacekeeping mission, thereby raising the upper limit to 300 soldiers.

Parliament has decided that the Federal Council may, if necessary, send an additional contingent of up to 85 military personnel to Kosovo for an indefinite period. (File photo)

No time? blue News summarizes for you Parliament has increased the maximum size of the Swisscoy contingent in Kosovo from 215 to 300 military personnel.

The Federal Council will be able to deploy up to 85 additional soldiers in the future if necessary.

The majority views the mission as a contribution to stability in the Western Balkans and to Switzerland’s security.

Following the National Council, the Council of States also gave the green light on Tuesday for more Swiss soldiers to join the Swisscoy contingent in Kosovo. This means the federal government can now deploy up to 300 military personnel for the peace-promoting mission.

Parliament decided that, if necessary, the Federal Council may send an additional contingent of up to 85 military personnel to Kosovo for an indefinite period. Until now, the maximum strength had been 215 personnel. During last year’s fall session, the Council of States initially sought to approve 30 additional soldiers. Now, the smaller chamber has followed the National Council’s lead.

Last week, Parliament had already extended the mission through 2029. This was against the wishes of the SVP, which unsuccessfully advocated in the National Council for an end to Switzerland’s engagement in Kosovo.

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However, the majority in both chambers believed that the mission was in Switzerland’s interest in terms of security and migration policy. The prevailing view was that a destabilized Western Balkans would significantly increase migration pressure on Switzerland.

The decision stems from ongoing tensions between the Serbian minority in northern Kosovo and the central government in the capital, Pristina. The mission also strengthens the Swiss Army’s interoperability through practical experience under real-world conditions.

Since October 1999, the Swiss Army has been participating in the peace-promoting, international Kosovo Force (KFOR) with its Swisscoy contingent. This is the army’s largest foreign deployment to date. The current mandate expires at the end of 2026. By law, the deployment of Swisscoy must be approved by Parliament.

Most recently, NATO announced on Friday that it would reduce its KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo next year. Following violent incidents in 2023, the force had initially been reinforced with reserve troops. Currently, around 4,600 soldiers from various countries are serving with KFOR.