National Council President Maja Riniker rings the bell at the start of the autumn session of the Federal Assembly on Monday, September 8, 2025 in the National Council in Bern.

The Federal Assembly concluded the fall session on Friday with the final votes. The following 26 bills were passed by the National Council and the Council of States.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the fall session that ends today, the National Council and the Council of States decided on 26 bills.

The topics range from the halving of the SRG to short-time work, cryptocurrencies and civilian service.

The Greens, Mitte, Gsoa and other groups have already announced a referendum against the decision to make admission to civilian service more difficult. Show more

Faster procedures for energy projects

The acceleration decree ensures that permits for hydroelectric, wind and solar power plants are processed more quickly. This should speed up the expansion of renewable energies in Switzerland.

185 to 2 (NR), 44 to 0 (SR).

Extended short-time working for companies

Companies can now receive short-time working compensation for up to 24 months. The aim is to better safeguard jobs even in times of prolonged crisis. This is a reaction to the US tariffs.

142 to 52 with 1 abstention (NR), 41 to 2 with 1 abstention (SR).

SRG halving initiative rejected

The "CHF 200 is enough" initiative is clearly recommended for rejection by Parliament. However, Rösti's savings mandate to SRG remains in place and SRF will have to make further cuts.

115 to 76 with 5 abstentions (NR), 37 to 7 with 1 abstention (SR).

Switching to civilian service made more difficult

The amendment to the law will make it more difficult to switch from military to civilian service. Parliament wants to secure the number of troops in the army.

120 to 76 (NR), 33 to 10 with 1 abstention (SR).

Companies must become more transparent

In future, companies will have to disclose who is economically behind them. The aim is to better combat money laundering and abuse via letterbox companies.

121 to 70 with 5 abstentions (NR), 30 to 14 (SR).

Stricter rules against money laundering

Lawyers, notaries and consultants are now also subject to due diligence obligations. Parliament thus wants to close loopholes in the fight against money laundering.

116 to 72 with 8 abstentions (NR), 32 to 12 (SR).

Implementation of the EU Asylum and Migration Regulation

Switzerland can voluntarily participate in the solidarity mechanism that supports overburdened EU states. This means that asylum procedures remain more closely linked to European rules.

109 to 86 with 1 abstention (NR), 37 to 7 (SR).

Adoption of the EU Return Regulation

Switzerland is adapting its return procedures to EU standards. The aim is to ensure uniform procedures at the external borders.

130 to 65 (NR), 38 to 5 with 1 abstention (SR).

Comparison of biometric data with the EU (Eurodac)

Biometric data such as fingerprints will now be systematically compared. This should make asylum procedures more efficient.

131 to 65 (NR), 41 to 3 (SR).

Adoption of the EU Border Verification Regulation

Third-country nationals are subject to stricter checks at the external borders.

129 to 65 with 2 abstentions (NR), 39 to 5 (SR).

Cash initiative rejected

The "Cash is freedom" initiative is rejected by Parliament. Cash is retained, but without a rigid constitutional link.

179 to 15 with 2 abstentions (NR), 44 to 1 (SR).

Counter-proposal to the article on cash in the constitution

The currency article in the Federal Constitution is amended: The supply of cash is guaranteed and the status of the Swiss franc as the national currency is reaffirmed.

183 to 7 (NR), 43 to 0 (SR).

Climate fund initiative rejected

The initiative for a climate fund launched by the SP and the Greens did not find a majority. Parliament opted for other financing instruments instead.

127 to 69 (NR), 33 to 11 (SR).

Non-violent parenting is now the law

The right of children to a non-violent upbringing is expressly enshrined in law. Physical and psychological violence towards one's own children is thus clearly prohibited.

131 to 63 with 2 abstentions (NR), 33 to 4 with 8 abstentions (SR).

Automatic exchange of information also applies to crypto assets

The automatic exchange of information (AEOI) will be extended to cryptocurrencies. This should also make tax evasion in the digital sector more difficult.

131 to 65 (NR), 39 to 5 (SR).

Supplementary agreement on the automatic exchange of information for crypto assets

In addition, international agreements will be adapted to extend the exchange to crypto assets. Switzerland thus remains in line with the OECD.

132 to 64 (NR), 39 to 5 (SR).

Better protection for farmers in the event of divorce

In the event of divorce, assisting spouses on farms are to be better protected financially in future. This closes a gap in agricultural law.

196 to 0 (NR), 44 to 0 with 1 abstention (SR).

Schengen: Alerting suspected terrorists

Third-country nationals can now also be entered in the Schengen Information System if they are suspected of terrorism or other serious crimes.

187 to 9 (NR), 45 to 0 (SR).

Digital Schengen visas

In future, visas for short stays in the Schengen area can be applied for and issued digitally.

133 to 63 (NR), 40 to 4 with 1 abstention (SR).

New rules for the delivery of postal items

Important letters that are delivered on Saturday will in future only be deemed to have been received on Monday. This means that deadlines will be calculated more uniformly and fairly.

195 to 1 (NR), 44 to 0 (SR).

Schengen: Uniform application at borders

Switzerland adopts new EU rules for external and internal borders. This improves coherence in the Schengen area.

108 to 65 with 23 abstentions (NR), 39 to 5 (SR).

Foreign Nationals and Integration Act: access to travel information system

Parliament regulates access to the national travel information system. This ensures compatibility with European databases.

131 to 65 (NR), 39 to 5 (SR).

Foreign Nationals and Integration Act: editorial amendments

Further amendments concern the Schengen Borders Code. These are mainly editorial changes.

131 to 65 (NR), 41 to 3 (SR).

Modernization of the free trade agreement with Chile

The free trade agreement between the EFTA states and Chile will be modernized. It is intended to simplify bilateral trade and make it more sustainable.

173 to 16 with 7 abstentions (NR), 44 to 0 (SR).

Improved accident insurance cover for young people

People who have an accident at a very young age will receive better insurance cover. This should prevent cases of hardship in future.

130 to 66 (NR), 38 to 6 (SR).

Collective employment contracts: More transparency

The annual accounts of the implementing bodies for collective employment contracts must be disclosed. This will improve control over the use of funds.

196 to 0 (NR), 44 to 0 (SR).

A referendum is already in progress

With the exception of the federal resolutions with which Parliament recommends rejection of the SRG initiative, the climate fund initiative and the cash initiative, all decisions are subject to an optional referendum. The deadline for this is as soon as the decisions are published in the Federal Gazette.

A referendum has already been announced on the amendments to the Civilian Service Act. The Greens and their youth party, the EPP, the civilian service association Civiva and the Group for a Switzerland without an Army (Gsoa) want to bring about a referendum on the changes.

The extension of short-time working compensation from 18 to 24 months, which has been declared urgent, will come into force on Saturday.

