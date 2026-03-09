Victims of the fire disaster and their relatives will receive a maximum of CHF 50,000 per person. (archive picture) Keystone

After the Council of States, the National Council has also voted in favor of a solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 per person for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster and their families.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council approves a maximum solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 per person for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster and their families.

It approves a maximum of CHF 7.8 million in emergency aid and extends the group of beneficiaries to include injured people receiving outpatient treatment.

The Council of States has to deal with the matter again, while Parliament approves additional supplementary credits of around CHF 14.5 million. Show more

By 124 votes to 66 with two abstentions, the National Council approved the urgent Federal Act on Victim Support in the version amended by its Legal Affairs Committee in the overall vote on Monday.

A minority of SVP parliamentarians did not want to support the Federal Council's proposal. They argued that it would result in unequal treatment for victims of other disasters. The commune and the canton of Valais would also have to take responsibility for the victims. The Confederation could at most act as a mediator. "Subsidiarity is being seriously violated here," said Manfred Bühler (SVP/BE) in the Council.

However, the motion not to enter the debate did not stand a chance in the Council, as the votes of the parliamentary groups showed early on. "The large number of victims justifies action by the federal government," said Philipp Bregy (VS) on behalf of the Center Group. "There are situations where the fear of prejudice should not prevent action."

Solidarity contribution of a maximum of CHF 7.8 million

In line with the Council of States, the National Council granted a maximum of CHF 7.8 million in emergency aid for the victims of the fire disaster and their families. With this decision, the National Council followed its Legal Affairs Committee (RK-N).

The latter had proposed that the solidarity amount should not only be awarded to relatives of the victims and those who were hospitalized as a result of the fire, but also - in cases of hardship - to those who were treated as outpatients in hospital. According to the National Council, all relatives of deceased persons and persons who had to spend at least one night in hospital should receive the solidarity contribution.

After last Wednesday's debate in the Council of States, this had remained unclear. The law and the financing resolution contradicted each other: as part of the urgent federal law, the Council of States voted in favor of the Federal Council's version, according to which every person who required inpatient hospital treatment as a result of the fire disaster would receive the lump sum.

However, as part of the financing decision, the small chamber voted for the amount of CHF 7.8 million - which in theory corresponds to the CHF 50,000 for all those seriously injured in the fire, including those treated as outpatients and the relatives of the deceased.

The Council of States must therefore deal with the matter again in the current session. In the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve, 41 people lost their lives and 115 people had to be treated for injuries in hospital - 85 of them as inpatients.

Supplementary credits are approved

In line with the Council of States, the large chamber also approved supplementary credits amounting to a good CHF 14.5 million. This means that these are now complete. This includes CHF 7.8 million for emergency aid to victims, as well as covering the costs of setting up a round table and supporting cantonal victim support centers.

There was also no difference between the National Council and the Council of States when it came to clarifying the modalities for the round table and the question of any federal financial participation in settlement solutions. These points are to be included in a separate draft, which will be decided on at a later date. The Federal Council would like to spend a maximum of CHF 20 million on this.