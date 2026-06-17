Organizations that train service dogs will be required to obtain certification in Switzerland in the future. In addition, specific designations for the various types of service dogs are to be introduced.

They are probably the best-known assistance dogs in Switzerland: guide dogs—shown here during training in 2009 in western Switzerland. (File photo)

Following the Council of States, the National Council on Wednesday also approved a motion by Pascal Broulis, a FDP member of the Council of States from Vaud, containing these demands. The motion will now be sent to the Federal Council for implementation. The matter passed in the lower chamber without debate.

Assistance dogs support people with epilepsy, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, physical disabilities, or developmental disorders such as autism, Broulis wrote in his motion. The demand for dogs trained specifically for this purpose is on the rise.

Switzerland already has internationally recognized training centers that apply high standards, Broulis continued. However, official standards are lacking, and as a result, anyone can currently designate their business as a training center for assistance dogs.

A specific legal framework for dog training is therefore needed. Certified training programs enhance public safety by keeping unsuitable dogs out of public spaces. And certification ensures high-quality support for people with disabilities.

As an example of a more specific designation for assistance dogs, Broulis cited the term “medical alert dog” in his motion.