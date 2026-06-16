Since numerous actors, including civilian ones, are often involved in the event of an airspace disruption, Parliament believes that clearly defined areas of responsibility are needed. (File photo) Keystone

Who would be responsible for responding if a drone attacked a military airfield or a power plant? It is precisely this question that concerns Parliament. Now, the Federal Council is tasked with reorganizing responsibilities within Swiss airspace.

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Parliament wants to clarify the responsibilities for protecting Swiss airspace. This is because, in incidents below the threshold of war—such as drone attacks on critical infrastructure—it is currently not always clear who specifically is required to respond.

The Council of States tacitly approved a motion to this effect on Tuesday. Its preliminary review committee had unanimously recommended its adoption. The National Council had already approved the motion from its Security Policy Committee (SIK-N) during the spring session.

With rapid technological development, drones, electronic jamming devices, and simple ballistic missiles are also becoming available to non-state actors. As the Federal Council had already noted in its drone report of March 2, 2022, it remains unclear below the threshold of war whether the police, cantons, Skyguide, the army, or other federal offices are responsible, according to the commission’s reasoning. “This lack of clarity prevents an effective and rapid response,” said Council of States member Marianne Binder-Keller (Center/AG) in the Council.

The urgency of the situation is also evident in concrete examples. For instance, drones were spotted near military sites such as the Meiringen BE military airfield, and it was unclear who had the authority to neutralize them.

The motion’s text also states that the creation of a national drone defense center—which would link the police, the army, and civilian agencies—should be examined in particular.

Federal Council Aware of Urgency

The Federal Council also advocated for the motion’s adoption in the Council. War today has “fluid boundaries,” said Defense Minister Martin Pfister in the Council. Consequently, the boundaries between military operations and the operations of the cantons, for example, are also fluid, according to the Federal Council.

Clear responsibilities for the protection of airspace would contribute to Switzerland’s security in both normal and extraordinary situations. Against this backdrop, a review and, if necessary, an adjustment of the legal framework would be sensible. He has already initiated the relevant work. The Federal Council is aware of the urgency.