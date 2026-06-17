Not only online services such as Google and X will be required to pay copyright fees in the future when they display excerpts from newspaper articles; Parliament also wants to include applications of artificial intelligence. The bill is being sent back to the Federal Council.

It remains to be seen whether tech companies will have to pay copyright fees in the future for excerpts from texts or images created through journalistic work. (Featured image)

On Wednesday, the Council of States unanimously referred the bill on copyright and related rights (URG) back to the federal government. The National Council had approved this request in early March by a vote of 157 to 29, with 2 abstentions. The decision is therefore final.

The Federal Council must now examine how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way platforms and search engines operate and what implications this has for the bill.

Currently, the use of so-called snippets and thumbnails—that is, excerpts from texts or images created through journalistic work—is not protected by copyright law. Consequently, online services have not paid media companies any compensation for the use of this content.