In the future, those who buy fruits and vegetables by weight will no longer have to deduct the weight of the bag at the scale. Parliament wants to make an exception to the net weight rule for bags weighing up to two grams.

One less button to press on the scale: Parliament simplifies the sale of loose fruits. (File photo)

On Monday, the Council of States unanimously approved a motion by National Councilor Daniela Schneeberger (FDP/BL). She called for a return to the two-gram de minimis rule, which was repealed at the end of 2024. “Buying fruits and vegetables without red tape again” was the title of her motion.

Under the old regulation, for self-weighed, loose goods such as fruits and vegetables, the net weight—including the protective bag or other packaging—was decisive for determining the quantity. Anyone who entered the item number on the scale immediately received a sticker with the weight and price.

Since the beginning of 2025, an additional button press is required: To have the label issued, customers must select on the scale’s keypad whether they are weighing the goods without packaging, in a small bag, or in a reusable bag. The weight of the packaging is deducted from the price.

Deducting the weight of the small bag is complicated and does not provide consumers with any tangible financial benefit, said Fabio Regazzi (Center/TI) on behalf of the relevant committee. The rule should therefore be repealed.

The Federal Council agrees with the reintroduction of the exemption for protective bags weighing up to two grams. However, retail stores that have switched to the consistent application of the net weight principle for open sales should be able to continue applying it.

This would allow stores to avoid additional conversion costs, the Federal Council wrote. The reintroduction of the exemption for protective bags weighing up to two grams does not alter the principle of selling by net weight.