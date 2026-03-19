Parliament is calling for a new levy on transit traffic through Switzerland. Now the Federal Council must get down to implementing it. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

New levy for car transit traffic: anyone crossing Switzerland on a journey from one neighboring country to another will have to pay in future. The National Council has approved a motion.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Anyone crossing Switzerland by car on a journey from one neighboring country to another will have to pay a transit fee in future.

The National Council, as the second chamber, has approved a motion to this effect.

Transport Minister Albert Rösti spoke out against the motion. Show more

Anyone crossing Switzerland by car on a journey from one neighboring country to another should pay a transit fee in future. On Thursday, the National Council approved a corresponding motion as the second chamber. The Federal Council must now get to work on implementation.

With 173 votes in favor, 13 against and 3 abstentions, the large chamber said yes to the proposal by Council of States member Marco Chiesa (SVP/TI). The Council of States adopted the motion unanimously in September 2025.

Chiesa justified his demand by citing the impact of transit traffic on people and nature. Switzerland's obligations under the Land Transport Agreement and the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the EU should remain reserved when levying the charge.

The majority of councillors agree with this. The tenor was that the peak load on the national road network should be reduced with a traffic-dependent transit levy.

Concerns in the Federal Council

In the National Council, the GLP argued against the motion. It fears enforcement problems and a lot of administrative work.

Transport Minister Albert Rösti also spoke out against the motion. In purely legal terms, it is compatible with Switzerland's treaties with the EU, he said. How the EU would govern politically, however, remained to be seen.

The Federal Council also spoke of implementation problems. In his opinion, a transit levy would require extensive monitoring of all border crossings. It assumes that the constitution would have to be amended for the requested fee.

The constitutional article in question states that public roads may be used free of charge. However, parliament can approve exceptions. Motionary Chiesa, on the other hand, argues with the constitutional article on the protection of the Alps. According to this article, the federal government must protect these regions from the effects of transit traffic.