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Council of States approves amendment Parliament wants to ban the setting off of firecrackers throughout Switzerland

SDA

3.6.2026 - 09:02

The setting off of firecrackers is to be banned throughout Switzerland. This is what both chambers of parliament are calling for. (theme picture)
The setting off of firecrackers is to be banned throughout Switzerland. This is what both chambers of parliament are calling for. (theme picture)
Keystone

The setting off of firecrackers should be banned throughout Switzerland. This is the opinion of Parliament. The Council of States approved the corresponding legal provisions on Wednesday as the second chamber. There are no differences between the two chambers.

Keystone-SDA

03.06.2026, 09:02

03.06.2026, 09:11

The tightening of the law was triggered by the popular initiative "For a restriction on fireworks (fireworks initiative)". The National Council committee responsible had drawn up an indirect counter-proposal to this in view of the mood among the population.

According to this proposal, fireworks that are used exclusively to produce firecrackers are to be banned. The import of sparklers, cake fountains, firecrackers, table bombs and other small fireworks is to be restricted to 2.5 kilograms per person per day.

There will be no tightening of the identification requirements. A cantonal permit requirement for setting off fireworks that pose a medium or high risk is also off the table.

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