In future, Swiss companies will be able to receive short-time working compensation for up to 24 months. After the Council of States, the National Council also approved a corresponding bill on Thursday.

The aim of the bill is to support companies in the tech industry and their suppliers in particular, which have been suffering from economic weaknesses for two years and have already introduced short-time working. Added to this are the tariffs of 39% imposed by the USA for an indefinite period.

Due to the higher US tariffs on Swiss products, the Swiss economy will grow less strongly than expected, particularly in 2026. The Confederation expects a gradual increase in short-time working in the coming months.

Proven instrument

It should now be possible for affected companies to apply for short-time work over a longer period. The instrument is to be extended for a limited period until the end of 2028. The bill is set to come into force at the end of next week. For this to happen, both councils still have to agree to the urgency of the bill and approve it in the final votes on Friday next week.

This should be a formality. There was fundamental criticism of the bill in both councils - particularly from the SVP. However, a large majority backed the plans. In the overall vote, the National Council approved the extension of short-time working compensation by 143 votes to 46.

"We are proving that we can act with foresight, purposefully and quickly," said committee spokesperson Kris Vietze (FDP/TG). Short-time work also remains a key instrument for the Federal Council to support companies and employees, as stated by Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.

SVP criticizes "plaster policy"

However, the long-term use of this instrument also entails certain risks, according to Parmelin. Because of these risks, the majority of the SVP parliamentary group refused to vote in favor of the bill. According to Thomas de Courten (SVP/BL), Parliament is pursuing "a bit of a paving policy". He doubted whether the employment crisis was temporary.

Even with the extension, there was no planning security, said de Courten. Short-time work ties up urgently needed skilled workers in companies. "We are keeping companies that are no longer competitive." There is also potential for abuse.

Instead of relying on short-time working, the SVP called for the burden on the economy to be eased through less bureaucracy. The Federal Council intends to present further measures to benefit the economy before the end of this year. For the other conservative parliamentary groups, this should happen in parallel. The tenor was that a reduction in working hours could provide support for a certain period of time.

Waiting period of six months

Unemployment insurance generally covers 80 percent of lost wages in the event of short-time working. However, short-time working may not be used for several years without interruption. After 24 months, a so-called waiting period of six months applies.

Parmelin announced that the Federal Council intends to present the details quickly. "We could prepare for its entry into force as early as November."

Last year, the maximum period of entitlement was already extended from 12 to 18 months due to the difficult economic situation. Since this spring, the trade conflict with the USA has also been recognized as a case of "economic hardship". According to the federal government, since the beginning of September, short-time work compensation has primarily been settled online in order to reduce the burden on companies and speed up payment.

