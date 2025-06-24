Parliament also works digitally - protecting sensitive data remains a challenge. KEYSTONE

Sensitive data of Swiss politicians has surfaced on the darknet, some of which is linked to the use of official email addresses on questionable platforms. An expert urges caution in the digital space.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sensitive data from around 16% of members of the Federal Council, National Council and Council of States - including passwords, home addresses and credit card numbers - has surfaced on the darknet.

Many of the politicians affected used their parliamentary emails on platforms that were later hacked. Some also used them for dating and erotic sites.

However, the official @parl.ch mailboxes are not affected, according to the Parliamentary Services. Show more

Sensitive information belonging to Swiss politicians has surfaced on the darknet, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. An investigation by Swiss technology company Proton and US firm Constella Intelligence shows that around 16% of members of the Federal Council, National Council and Council of States are affected. A total of 44 email accounts and 78 passwords were discovered.

According to Proton, many politicians would have used their official email addresses on platforms such as Linkedin, Dropbox or Adobe, which were later hacked. Particularly explosive: three politicians had used their parliamentary email for dating or erotic sites.

It remains unclear who is affected - Proton is not providing any details. However, those affected have been informed.

Phone and credit card numbers also emerged

At the request of the "Tages-Anzeiger", the parliamentary services emphasize that the official @parl.ch mailboxes have not been compromised. These are subject to a multi-level security procedure and are checked regularly. In addition, regular awareness campaigns are carried out during the sessions.

Nevertheless, according to Proton, in addition to email addresses and passwords, other personal data such as telephone and credit card numbers and home addresses have also appeared on the Darknet. Previous studies show similar security gaps in other countries.

Cybersecurity expert Nicolas Mayencourt sees the results as a sign of a lack of awareness, as he tells the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. He warns that personal information is easily accessible and calls for the consistent separation of accounts and the use of password managers and multi-factor authentication.

