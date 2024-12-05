Anyone who plays a political role in the Swiss parliament may have access to a personal employee, but does not have to. Picture: Keystone

More than half of all members of the National Council and Council of States do not employ personal staff, but receive expenses created for this purpose. This is the conclusion of a new analysis.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss members of parliament receive expense allowances of CHF 33,000 per year, even if they do not employ any personal staff.

Many councillors use the lump sum to increase their income tax-free.

A new analysis shows: Bourgeois parties are more likely to do without support staff than left-wing parties. Show more

On average, a member of the National Council currently receives CHF 132,500 per year. The figure for a member of the Council of States is 142,500 francs. And Switzerland is governed by a militia parliament. In other words, most members of parliament are also active in another profession.

The parliamentary salary includes expenses, for example for meals, travel costs, overnight stays - or for personal staff. Specifically, every Swiss member of parliament receives CHF 33,000 per year tax-free for employing an assistant. However, more than half of them do not employ any personal staff at all, as research by Correctiv shows.

Nevertheless, the representatives receive their expenses - paid from the tax pot. 4.5 million francs are paid out in this way every year.

The practice is permitted

Many politicians use their expenses to supplement their own income. "Many claim the contributions for personal employees in order to optimize their income tax-free instead of hiring a support staff member," Correctiv quotes from a 2022 report by the National Council Office in collaboration with the University of St. Gallen. However, the practice is not illegal.

SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter, one of the richest men in the country, does without an assistant. However, according to his own statement, he employs two assistants and pays them privately. Accordingly, they are not registered by the administration and do not have access to committee documents.

Commoners often do without assistants

The analysis by "Correctiv" shows: Civic politicians particularly often manage without personal assistants. According to the Administration's list, only a third of the SVP and Center Party parliamentary groups employ personal assistants, while just over half of the FDP do so. For the Greens and the GLP, the proportion without assistants is less than half, while for the SP it is 40 percent.

This is financially worthwhile for the councillors concerned: according to a 2017 study by the University of Geneva, the average hourly wage of a National Councillor without a personal assistant increases from CHF 65 to CHF 93 before tax.

