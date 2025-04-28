  1. Residential Customers
Zurich celebrates the Sechseläuten Parmelin taunts Zurich +++ 3500 guild members on the road

Dominik Müller

28.4.2025

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin at the Sechseläuten.
Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin at the Sechseläuten.
Keystone

Zurich celebrates the Sechseläuten today. All developments on the traditional spring festival in the ticker.

28.04.2025, 15:19

28.04.2025, 16:28

  • 16.27 hrs

    What do the guildsmen do for the rest of the year?

    There are 26 guilds in Zurich. After losing their last official functions, the guilds continued to exist as associations from 1866. With the founding of the newer guilds, the joint celebration of Sechseläuten and the preservation of tradition and customs became the focus of guild activities. The life of the guilds becomes particularly visible to the public at Sechseläuten. The guildsmen take to the streets in costume and give the city a touch of its past.

    Throughout the year, the guilds organize various events within their own ranks. In November, most guilds hold the Martini- or Rechenmahl. At this autumn festival, the association's accounts are approved and the halfway point in the guild calendar is celebrated.

  • 4.23 p.m.

    Distinguished guests of honor from Bern

    Year after year, Sechseläuten attracts well-known representatives from business and politics to Zurich. This year, four Federal Councillors - Ignazio Cassis, Guy Parmelin, Martin Pfister and Albert Rösti - are taking part.

    A total of four Federal Councillors are present in Zurich today as guests of honor. Among them Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis...

    A total of four Federal Councillors are present in Zurich today as guests of honor. Among them Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis...

    Image: Keystone

    ... and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.

    Image: Keystone

    But other big names from the world of politics are also present - such as FDP President Thierry Burkart ...

    Image: Keystone

    ... and Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi.

    Image: Keystone

  • 16:16

    Corps provide background music

    30 music corps also parade along Bahnhofstrasse and Limmatquai to Sechseläutenplatz. Unsurprisingly, they make music. You can see and hear a small sample in the video.

  • 16.02 hrs

    Impressions of the procession to the bonfire

    The big procession to the bonfire in Zurich has begun.

    The big procession to the bonfire in Zurich has begun.

    Image: blue News

    Once again this year, the participants are dressed in colorful costumes.

    Once again this year, the participants are dressed in colorful costumes.

    Image: blue News

    And as every year, many participants have already been given plenty of flowers.

    And as every year, many participants have already been given plenty of flowers.

    Image: blue News

  • 15.43 hrs

    The main protagonist is ready and set up

    A visitor takes a photo of the Böögg at Zurich's Sechseläuten.
    A visitor takes a photo of the Böögg at Zurich's Sechseläuten.
    Keystone
  • 3.38 pm

    Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin teases: "Lake Zurich is smaller than Lake Geneva"

    Economics Minister Guy Parmelin is delighted with the Sechseläuten: "It's a good tradition and a lot of fun in this beautiful weather," the Federal Councillor tells SRF. The guests of honor are not just there for the parade. They spend the whole day with their guild and have to give a speech in return. Parmelin is traveling with the Höngg guild.

    The content of the speech remains secret. But in an interview with SRF, Parmelin gives an insight - including a little side blow: "I said that Zurich is a beautiful and very expensive city. And that Lake Zurich is smaller than Lake Geneva."

    Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin at the Sechseläuten.
    Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin at the Sechseläuten.
    Keystone
  • 3.24 p.m.

    Zug is host canton for the second time

    After 2007, Zug is the guest canton at Sechseläuten for the second time. The motto "Cherries, crypto and clichés" is an invitation to experience Switzerland's smallest full canton in all its modern and traditional diversity.

    In today's procession, Zug will be represented by more than 300 participants from all eleven of Zug's municipalities - with the respective municipal presidents carrying the municipal flags. The Zug parade delegation focuses on the various carnival groups from the Zug mountain and valley communities as well as the Zug city trade guilds.

  • 15.05 hrs

    Parade starts in glorious weather

    Around 3500 guild members in colorful costumes, traditional costumes and uniforms, over 350 riders, around 50 exclusively horse-drawn floats and around 30 music corps parade on Sechseläuten Monday via Bahnhofstrasse and Limmatquai to Sechseläutenplatz, where the burning of the Böögg takes place. The procession officially starts at 3 p.m. - in glorious sunshine.

    Every year, the procession to the bonfire attracts tens of thousands of spectators to the city of Zurich and hundreds of thousands to their television screens.

    Numerous onlookers are ready for the procession.
    Numerous onlookers are ready for the procession.
    blue News
  • 2.45 p.m.

    Böögg is ready for its final hour

    Preparations for the burning of the Böögg began in Zurich on Monday morning. After this highlight of Sechseläuten had to be canceled last year due to the weather, the omens are good this year.

    On Monday morning, preparations for the highlight of the spring festival were in full swing on Sechseläutenplatz. The large woodpile, which will be lit at 6 pm, is being erected under the snowman that has already been set up.

    Last year, the burning had to be canceled due to strong gusts of wind. It was then held in June in the host canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden - in pouring rain. This year, however, the weather forecast is that it should go ahead without any problems.

    The guest canton at this year's spring festival is Zug. Among the more than 100 guests of honor are four federal councillors: Martin Pfister (center), Albert Rösti (SVP), Guy Parmelin (SVP) and Ignazio Cassis (FDP).

