2.45 p.m.
Preparations for the burning of the Böögg began in Zurich on Monday morning. After this highlight of Sechseläuten had to be canceled last year due to the weather, the omens are good this year.
On Monday morning, preparations for the highlight of the spring festival were in full swing on Sechseläutenplatz. The large woodpile, which will be lit at 6 pm, is being erected under the snowman that has already been set up.
Last year, the burning had to be canceled due to strong gusts of wind. It was then held in June in the host canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden - in pouring rain. This year, however, the weather forecast is that it should go ahead without any problems.
The guest canton at this year's spring festival is Zug. Among the more than 100 guests of honor are four federal councillors: Martin Pfister (center), Albert Rösti (SVP), Guy Parmelin (SVP) and Ignazio Cassis (FDP).