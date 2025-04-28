16.27 hrs

There are 26 guilds in Zurich. After losing their last official functions, the guilds continued to exist as associations from 1866. With the founding of the newer guilds, the joint celebration of Sechseläuten and the preservation of tradition and customs became the focus of guild activities. The life of the guilds becomes particularly visible to the public at Sechseläuten. The guildsmen take to the streets in costume and give the city a touch of its past.

Throughout the year, the guilds organize various events within their own ranks. In November, most guilds hold the Martini- or Rechenmahl. At this autumn festival, the association's accounts are approved and the halfway point in the guild calendar is celebrated.