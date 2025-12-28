Economics Minister Guy Parmelin will become President of the Swiss Confederation for the second time in 2026 sda

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin is facing his second year as President of the Swiss Confederation. In addition to global issues, he also has a very personal archive to deal with: 600 flower photos on his cell phone.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Economics Minister Guy Parmelin is planning a meeting with US President Trump at the WEF, but emphasizes that no official negotiations will take place.

He warns of global protectionism and a weakening economy in neighboring countries, which would also have an impact on Switzerland.

A new working group aims to strengthen Switzerland as a pharmaceutical location without increasing healthcare costs - a balancing act that Parmelin describes as extremely difficult. Show more

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin is expecting to speak with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. "But there will be no negotiations between the USA and Switzerland in Davos," said the SVP Federal Councillor in interviews with the SonntagsZeitung newspaper. However, Switzerland could signal "that we are ready for the next step, namely a binding agreement on tariffs".

Parmelin will take office as President of the Swiss Confederation for the second time in 2026. Ahead of his presidential year, he is particularly concerned about the geopolitical and economic situation. He warns against a return to bloc politics and protectionism. "Our neighbors' economies are sluggish, and not just because of additional US tariffs. This has an impact on us, whether we like it or not," said the Vaudois Minister of Economic Affairs.

"It's like squaring the circle"

Switzerland as a pharmaceutical location remains a sensitive topic. US President Trump recently stated that other countries should pay more for medicines. Parmelin emphasized that these statements were not directly related to the memorandum of understanding that Switzerland signed with the USA in November. A tariff of zero percent currently applies to pharmaceutical products.

In order to improve the framework conditions for the industry, Parmelin and Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider have set up a working group, which is due to begin its work shortly. The aim is to strengthen the pharmaceutical industry without allowing healthcare costs to rise further. "It's like squaring the circle," Parmelin admitted.

600 pictures of bouquets of flowers

According to the SonntagsZeitung newspaper, Parmelin has almost 600 photos of bouquets of flowers from the Federal Council chamber on his cell phone. Parmelin said in the interview that he has been photographing the bouquets for nine years. He had started doing so because he found them "so beautiful" and to "honor the work" of the florists. The Minister of Economic Affairs does not yet know what he will do with the pictures. "Perhaps a photo book" is conceivable.