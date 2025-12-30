The Parsenn cable car in Davos came to a halt in the middle of the track on Tuesday following a technical defect. The sudden stop occurred on the first section of the cable car, reports "Nau.de". "The safety of guests was guaranteed at all times," the mountain railroads said in response to an inquiry from "Nau.ch".
"A helicopter has been bringing skiers down to Davos for the sixth time in half an hour," an observer on site told "20 Minuten". Pedestrians on the Weissfluhjoch are also said to have been brought down to the valley by helicopter.
However, skiers were still able to reach Davos and Klosters as normal via the three open valley runs, the report continues. Pedestrians were able to return to the valley via the Gotschna cable car instead.