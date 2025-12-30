The Davos-Parsenn funicular on the journey from the middle station to the Weissfluhjoch above Davos. Archivbild: Keystone

A technical defect has brought the funicular in Davos GR to a standstill. Pedestrians on the Weissfluhjoch were brought down to the valley by helicopter.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A technical problem brought the first section of the Davos Parsenn cable car to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon.

Pedestrians and skiers were transported from the mountain to Davos by helicopter.

The safety of guests was guaranteed at all times, emphasize the mountain railroads. Show more

The Parsenn cable car in Davos came to a halt in the middle of the track on Tuesday following a technical defect. The sudden stop occurred on the first section of the cable car, reports "Nau.de". "The safety of guests was guaranteed at all times," the mountain railroads said in response to an inquiry from "Nau.ch".

"A helicopter has been bringing skiers down to Davos for the sixth time in half an hour," an observer on site told "20 Minuten". Pedestrians on the Weissfluhjoch are also said to have been brought down to the valley by helicopter.

However, skiers were still able to reach Davos and Klosters as normal via the three open valley runs, the report continues. Pedestrians could alternatively take the Gotschna cable car back down to Klosters.

