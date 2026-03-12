After the fire in Kerzers FR"Part of our family" - Postbus CEO mourns dead bus driver
Sven Ziegler
12.3.2026
Following the fatal fire involving a Postbus in Kerzers, the company management is now also speaking out. Postbus CEO Stefan Regli paid tribute to the deceased bus driver as a "valued colleague" and expressed his condolences to his family.
12.03.2026, 08:09
12.03.2026, 08:17
Sven Ziegler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Six people, including the bus driver, died in the fire on a Postbus in Kerzers FR.
Postbus CEO Stefan Regli paid tribute to the 63-year-old driver in a Linkedin post as a "valued colleague".
The authorities assume that a man started the fire deliberately.
Videos show the fire department extinguishing the fire.
The company's CEO, Stefan Regli, said goodbye to the deceased bus driver in a post on Linkedin. The 63-year-old man of Portuguese origin was "a valued colleague and part of the PostBus family", Regli wrote.
The company boss expressed his condolences to the relatives on behalf of PostBus Ltd. "Our thoughts are with the family, to whom we are close at this difficult time and assure them of our support."
"An incomprehensible incident"
The fire not only claimed lives, but also deeply affected the company, Regli continued.
"This unbelievable incident has not only claimed lives and left people injured, but has also deeply affected us as an organization."
PostBus Ltd is also in close contact with the investigating authorities and is supporting the full investigation of the incident.
A total of six people lost their lives in the Postbus fire. In addition to the bus driver, two women aged 26 and 39 and two men aged 16 and 29, all from the region, died.
The victims also include a presenter from the radio station Energy Bern.