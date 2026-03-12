Following the fatal fire involving a Postbus in Kerzers, the company management is now also speaking out. Postbus CEO Stefan Regli paid tribute to the deceased bus driver as a "valued colleague" and expressed his condolences to his family.

Sven Ziegler

Following the tragic fire on a Postbus in Kerzers FR, in which six people lost their lives, the management of PostBus Ltd has now made a public statement.

The company's CEO, Stefan Regli, said goodbye to the deceased bus driver in a post on Linkedin. The 63-year-old man of Portuguese origin was "a valued colleague and part of the PostBus family", Regli wrote.

Stefan Regli, CEO of PostBus. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

The company boss expressed his condolences to the relatives on behalf of PostBus Ltd. "Our thoughts are with the family, to whom we are close at this difficult time and assure them of our support."

"An incomprehensible incident"

The fire not only claimed lives, but also deeply affected the company, Regli continued.

"This unbelievable incident has not only claimed lives and left people injured, but has also deeply affected us as an organization."

PostBus Ltd is also in close contact with the investigating authorities and is supporting the full investigation of the incident.

A total of six people lost their lives in the Postbus fire. In addition to the bus driver, two women aged 26 and 39 and two men aged 16 and 29, all from the region, died.

The victims also include a presenter from the radio station Energy Bern.

Police assume arson

Investigators are currently assuming that the fire was set deliberately.

According to the authorities, the suspected perpetrator is a Swiss man aged around 60 who lived in the canton of Bern. The public prosecutor's office described the man as "marginal".

Attorney General Raphaël Bourquin said at a media conference that the man had lived on the fringes of society and was described as mentally unstable.

The investigation into the exact course of the fire is still ongoing.