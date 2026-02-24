The Alpamare is currently partially closed Wikipedia

Parts of the ceiling have come loose at Alpamare in Pfäffikon SZ. The operator confirms rust damage for the first time - but emphasizes that there was "at no time" a risk of collapse. Ten of the twelve slides are due to reopen soon.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Concrete spalling occurred in Alpamare due to corrosion in the ceiling.

The operator speaks of around 100 grams of loosened material and minimal impairment of the load-bearing capacity.

Ten of the twelve slides are due to reopen "shortly", two will remain closed for the time being. Show more

The slides at Alpamare in Pfäffikon have been closed for more than two weeks. Officially, the operator spoke for a long time of a "technical fault". Now it is clear: concrete has spalled in the ceiling of the water park.

As first reported by the "Inside Paradeplatz" portal, citing an insider, rusted reinforcements were discovered. The operator Bad Seedamm AG has since confirmed to the media that "around 100 grams of material" had come loose from the concrete ceiling. This was a flaking of surface layers.

The company cites moisture or corrosion on the concrete or masonry as possible causes. Such incidents have "often happened before".

"Load-bearing capacity reduced by less than one percent"

According to the operator, who provided information to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the affected areas were repaired or treated with corrosion protection. An examination of the materials revealed that the load-bearing capacity of the ceiling had decreased by "less than one percent". The wear and tear is minimal.

When asked whether further - as yet invisible - rust damage could be ruled out, the company does not go into detail. Instead, it refers to planned renovations of the affected area.

At the same time, Alpamare once again emphasizes that there was "at no time" a risk of collapse. The closure of the slides was purely a precautionary measure.

Ten slides open - two remain closed

Ten of the twelve slides should be open to guests again shortly. Two slides will remain closed for the time being. The operator is not going into detail as to why exactly. However, clearly defined areas have been designated to ensure the continued safety of visitors.

Alpamare was opened in 1977 and has been expanded several times since then, but has never undergone a comprehensive total refurbishment. Critical voices on social media are drawing parallels with the indoor swimming pool tragedy in Uster in 1985, when a ceiling collapsed and twelve people lost their lives. Back then, rusted suspension rods were the cause.

The current operator, the Spanish Aspro-Ocio Group, rejects accusations that it invests too little in maintenance. Around 450,000 francs are invested in ongoing renovations every year. Since 2024, water filters have been replaced, the Alpagrill restaurant renovated and outdoor pools renewed, among other things.

The damage that has now been identified will be used as an opportunity to plan further renovations.