Today, Sunday, Protection and Rescue reports a smoke development at Zurich main station. KEYSTONE

The main hall was temporarily closed due to smoke in the basement. Zurich's emergency services have the situation under control - but rail services may be affected.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday morning, there was a slight build-up of smoke in the basement and the fire department was quickly on the scene.

The emergency services pumped out the smoke while the main hall was temporarily closed.

There is no official information on the cause as yet, but the situation was brought under control. Show more

On Sunday morning, smoke developed in the basement of Zurich's main station, which led to the temporary closure of the main hall. The cause was a fire in a power cable shaft, as reported by Schutz & Rettung Zürich. "Blick" reports that.

"We are pumping out the smoke, the main hall is currently closed," explained media spokesman Marco Grendelmeier. The fire department first had to locate the affected shaft before extinguishing the fire with carbon dioxide - a standard measure when electricity is involved. There was no danger to passengers.

Parts of the station without power - stores affected

The fire caused a partial power outage, which affected escalators, lockers and platform displays. Various stores in the main station had to close, reports an eyewitness: "It's completely dark."

SBB also confirmed that some display panels and escalators were no longer working, as Blick reported. However, train services were not affected - travelers were able to use their connections as normal.