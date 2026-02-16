There will be four referendums in Switzerland on March 8, 2026. KEYSTONE

Switzerland will decide on several important votes. Many citizens are guided by the parties' slogans. This overview of the current votes shows where the SVP, FDP, SP and the Greens stand on the proposals and what recommendations they are making.

Petar Marjanović

On March 8, 2026, Switzerland will vote on four proposals. The votes on the introduction of individual taxation and the SRG initiative are particularly controversial. The votes on the cash initiative and the counter-proposal are less controversial but emotionally charged. The climate fund initiative will also be put to the vote.

In Switzerland, many voters are guided by the slogans of those parties with which they agree politically. blue News shows which voting recommendations the parties are making and what the individual proposals are about.

…

