Vote on March 8, 2026Party slogans: How the SVP, SP, FDP and center are voting
Petar Marjanović
16.2.2026
Switzerland will decide on several important votes. Many citizens are guided by the parties' slogans. This overview of the current votes shows where the SVP, FDP, SP and the Greens stand on the proposals and what recommendations they are making.
In Switzerland, many voters are guided by the slogans of those parties with which they agree politically. blue News shows which voting recommendations the parties are making and what the individual proposals are about.
…
Is a slogan missing? Is there a mistake? We would be grateful if you could notify us quickly by e-mail, stating the source.