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For fraud and embezzlement Pascal Jaussi stands trial in Fribourg

SDA

5.5.2026 - 09:24

Once "the Swiss Elon Musk", now in the dock: Pascal Jaussi.
Once "the Swiss Elon Musk", now in the dock: Pascal Jaussi.
Keystone

The founder of Swiss Space Systems Holding appeared before the Commercial Criminal Court of the Canton of Fribourg on Tuesday morning. The 49-year-old Pascal Jaussi has to answer for fraud, unfaithful management and embezzlement.

Keystone-SDA

05.05.2026, 09:24

05.05.2026, 10:21

In addition to fraud and attempted fraud, the indictment also accuses Jaussi of misleading the judiciary and arson.

The bankruptcy of Jaussi's space company left debts amounting to CHF 31.6 million. The sale of zero-gravity flights earned the company at least 1.6 million francs. No buyer ever took a flight.

Jaussi was found in 2016 with severe burns in a wooded area in the canton of Fribourg. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of staging a robbery. He is alleged to have deliberately delayed the bankruptcy proceedings and deceived the Vaudois judiciary.

Jaussi rejects the accusations of the public prosecutor's office. He told the newspaper "Le Temps" that he intends to prove his innocence in full at the trial.

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