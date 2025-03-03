The man crashes his Mercedes into the tunnel wall. Polizei BL

A 21-year-old driver has to answer for his actions in court. He crashed into a concrete wall at 150 km/h and intoxicated with nitrous oxide - a passenger died and three other occupants were injured. The prosecution is demanding a long prison sentence.

In November 2021, an 18-year-old died in an accident near the Arisdorf tunnel.

The driver was allegedly under the influence of nitrous oxide and lost consciousness several times.

The charge is intentional homicide and the sentence could be several years in prison. Show more

A serious accident resulting in death is currently occupying the justice system in Baselland. A now 21-year-old man is on trial for crashing into a concrete wall at excessive speed and under the influence of nitrous oxide in November 2021. One passenger died and three others were injured. The public prosecutor's office is accusing the defendant of intentional homicide, which could result in a long prison sentence.

The accident occurred on the A2 highway near the Arisdorf tunnel. According to the investigation, the driver was driving a 600 hp leased Mercedes-AMG. The group, consisting of former FC Pratteln teammates, had previously bought nitrous oxide in Basel, according to BZ Basel.

The driver is said to have consumed the substance several times while driving, which may have led to short-term loss of consciousness. At a speed of just under 150 km/h, he lost control of the vehicle, touched a crash barrier and ultimately crashed into a concrete wall without braking.

He lights a cigarette after the accident

An 18-year-old passenger did not survive the collision, another passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries.

The driver's behavior after the accident provides additional material for discussion. Despite the serious injuries to his passengers and leaking gasoline, he reportedly lit a cigarette first. He is said to have thrown the nitrous oxide bottle, which was still in the vehicle, into the bushes.

The case is the subject of controversial legal debate. While negligence is usually assumed in the case of traffic offenses, the public prosecutor's office believes that there was contingent intent in this case. This would mean that the driver consciously disregarded the fatal risks of his behavior.

In addition to the main charge of intentional homicide, negligent homicide and bodily injury are also being considered as contingent charges.

If the court follows the arguments of the public prosecutor, the young man faces a long prison sentence. The public hearing will take place on March 19 and 20 in Muttenz, with the verdict to be announced on March 27. As always, the presumption of innocence applies.