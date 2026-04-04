Heartfelt post in the Appenzeller Bahnen letterbox: The company shared a handwritten letter on Instagram that it had received from an unknown train passenger.
The person describes how they were traveling by train from Gais to St. Gallen on 8 March when a beer can slipped out of their hands and caused a mess in the carriage. "That was very careless of me and I am sorry," says the letter on blue paper. "I will take better care in future. Please take the enclosed note to clean up the mess I caused."
The envelope also contained a 20-franc coin as small compensation for the mishap.
Appenzeller Bahnen is delighted with the post. They wrote on Instagram: "This apology and appreciative gesture made us very happy. A big thank you to our cleaning team for their daily efforts!"
Users in the comments also celebrate the action: "Wow, how great. Very appreciative," writes one user. Another is amazed: "That still happens these days," he comments. "A person with character and probably also a good home," says another.