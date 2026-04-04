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"I'll be more careful in future" Passenger drops beer can on the train - and sends 20 francs as an apology

Lea Oetiker

4.4.2026

This letter delighted Appenzeller Bahn.
This letter delighted Appenzeller Bahn.
Screenshot Instagram/ Appenzeller Bahn

An honest Appenzeller Bahn passenger showed character: after a mishap on the train, he sent a letter of apology along with 20 francs - and stirred up the network.

04.04.2026, 11:58

04.04.2026, 11:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An unknown passenger wrote a handwritten letter of apology to Appenzeller Bahnen for a spilled beer can.
  • He enclosed 20 francs as compensation.
  • The railroads and many users praised the gesture on Instagram.
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Heartfelt post in the Appenzeller Bahnen letterbox: The company shared a handwritten letter on Instagram that it had received from an unknown train passenger.

The person describes how they were traveling by train from Gais to St. Gallen on 8 March when a beer can slipped out of their hands and caused a mess in the carriage. "That was very careless of me and I am sorry," says the letter on blue paper. "I will take better care in future. Please take the enclosed note to clean up the mess I caused."

The envelope also contained a 20-franc coin as small compensation for the mishap.

Appenzeller Bahnen is delighted with the post. They wrote on Instagram: "This apology and appreciative gesture made us very happy. A big thank you to our cleaning team for their daily efforts!"

Users in the comments also celebrate the action: "Wow, how great. Very appreciative," writes one user. Another is amazed: "That still happens these days," he comments. "A person with character and probably also a good home," says another.

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