A man masturbated on a flight to Dresden. KEYSTONE

On a Swiss flight from Zurich to Dresden, a passenger is said to have masturbated. The crew intervened and the police took the man into custody after landing.

Sven Ziegler

The crew intervened, but the man initially showed little understanding.

The police opened an investigation after the flight landed in Dresden. Show more

An incident occurred on Swiss flight LX918 from Zurich to Dresden on Monday morning that surprised even experienced officers: a 33-year-old passenger is said to have sexually satisfied himself during the flight - in the middle of the passenger area, within sight of other passengers.

According to the Federal Police in Dresden, a shocked fellow passenger observed at around 7.40 a.m. how the man was devoting himself to "his personal needs" at his seat. She then alerted the cabin crew and asked to be moved to another seat. The crew confronted the man, who, according to the police, initially reacted in an unreasonable manner and apparently did not see his behavior as problematic. He only stopped his actions after being asked several times.

After landing in Dresden, the German was taken into custody by the federal police. He admitted his actions to the officers, but emphasized that he was not aware of any guilt - after all, he had not exposed his genitals. However, the police deemed this to be a public nuisance and opened an investigation.

The airline Swiss confirmed the incident at the request of watson. The man was warned during the flight and handed over to the authorities after landing. The company did not provide any further details.