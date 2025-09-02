Severe thunderstorms shook several regions of Switzerland on Monday. On Lake Zurich, an excursion boat braced itself against the forces of nature - to the admiration of the passengers.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland was hit by heavy thunderstorms on Monday.

Nevertheless, the MS Linth was not deterred from a trip on Lake Zurich.

The video of a blue News reader reporter shows the situation on board. Show more

Several regions in Switzerland were affected by severe thunderstorms on Monday. Squalls also swept across the Lake Zurich region. In the municipality of Meilen, for example, the wind swept away the roof of an elementary school.

The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, MeteoSwiss, wrote on X of an "exceptionally long-lasting and powerful line of thunderstorms" that moved from Lake Geneva to Lake Constance.

It was also stormy on Lake Zurich, as the video of a blue News reader reporter demonstrates. "We were at the epicenter of the storm," he describes. All passengers experienced the situation as an "extraordinary natural phenomenon".

"Landing maneuver was impressive"

The trip on the MS Linth was operated by the Lake Zurich Navigation Company. The crew acted in a considered and extremely professional manner. "The landing maneuver in Stäfa was impressive," says the reader reporter. The skippers had mastered their craft in an exemplary manner.

Curious: the trip was planned as a sunset cruise with dinner. Instead, the people on board experienced a natural spectacle of a different kind.