A dead woman was discovered in Lake Constance. (symbolic image) sda

A woman's body has been discovered on Lake Constance. Investigators are now checking whether it is the person they have been looking for since Sunday evening.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dead woman has been discovered in the water on the Swiss side of Lake Constance.

The police are investigating a possible connection with an incident on a ferry.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established. Show more

The incident began on Sunday evening on a ferry between Meersburg and Constance. A passenger reported to the emergency services that he had seen a woman standing at the railing.

When he turned around shortly afterwards, he heard a conspicuous clapping noise. The witness therefore assumed that the woman had fallen or jumped into the water. Rescue workers and police then launched a large-scale search operation on Lake Constance.

Despite hours of searching, the search was initially unsuccessful.

Body discovered on the Swiss side

The next morning, things took a surprising turn. On Swiss territory off Güttingen in the canton of Thurgau, emergency services discovered a woman's body in the water.

According to the police, the discovery was accidental. Investigators are now trying to establish who the dead woman is and whether she is connected to the incident on the ferry.

The public prosecutor's office is also examining whether an autopsy should be ordered.

At present, the authorities can neither confirm nor rule out that the dead woman is the one who may have fallen off the ferry into the water.

Investigations are therefore continuing on both the German and Swiss sides. The focus is now on identifying the deceased.