Bière VD Passer-by discovers dead cyclist (79)

The Vaud cantonal police were called out to a traffic accident on Saturday.
The Vaud cantonal police were called out to a traffic accident on Saturday.
A 79-year-old cyclist died in an accident in Bière VD on Saturday. The police are looking for witnesses.

The accident occurred at around 3 p.m., the Vaud cantonal police reported on Sunday. The cyclist was discovered unconscious by a witness as he lay next to his bike on a grassy embankment at the side of the road.

Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the Swiss national, who lived in the district of Morges, died at the scene of the accident, it was reported. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation.

