A passerby rescued a dog from an overheated car in Thurgau. KEYSTONE

A dog was rescued from an overheated car in Thurgau on Sunday afternoon. A passerby smashed the window; the 17-year-old owner is being charged.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A passerby rescued a dog from an overheated car in Thurgau.

The 17-year-old owner is being charged.

The police warn that being trapped in a vehicle can be life-threatening and advise calling 117 in an emergency. Show more

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the emergency call center in the canton of Thurgau received a report that a dog was inside a locked car and panting heavily.

A passerby reacted immediately, smashed the driver’s side window, and freed the animal from the overheated vehicle. An investigation revealed that a 17-year-old had left the dog behind. He is being reported to the juvenile prosecutor’s office.

The police emphasize that even moderately warm temperatures or direct sunlight can quickly turn vehicles into deadly traps, even with windows slightly open.

Authorities strongly warn against leaving children or animals in parked vehicles.

Police Recommendations

In such situations, the police recommend first trying to locate the owner, for example by making an announcement in the shopping center. If this is unsuccessful, dial the emergency number 117 immediately.

It is also advised to monitor the condition of the trapped person or animal and to document the situation. In an emergency, it may be necessary to break a window.

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