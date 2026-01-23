A 49-year-old woman caused several accidents in Menziken, Aargau, resulting in significant property damage. Only the intervention of bystanders was able to stop the reckless driving.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 49-year-old woman caused several collisions with vehicles and a streetlight in Menziken.

Passersby prevented her from continuing by removing the car keys.

Police are investigating whether a health issue triggered the incident.

An unusual reckless driving incident caused a stir in Menziken, Aargau, on Monday afternoon. A 49-year-old female driver collided with a streetlight and several parked vehicles before passersby intervened and stopped her from continuing her reckless drive.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, the first reports of a single-vehicle accident came in shortly before noon. Based on current information, the woman was initially sitting on the road without any clothes on.

Shortly thereafter, she got back into her car and continued driving. On the main road, she first crashed into a streetlight. She then veered into oncoming traffic and collided with several parked vehicles.

After the second collision, bystanders managed to remove the car keys from the vehicle, thereby preventing her from driving any further. No one was injured in the incident. Emergency responders transported the woman to a medical facility for evaluation.

The exact circumstances of the incident are the subject of an ongoing investigation. According to initial findings, a health issue may have led to the driver’s unusual behavior.

The woman’s car, several parked vehicles, and the road infrastructure sustained significant property damage. The cantonal police temporarily revoked the 49-year-old Lucerne resident’s driver’s license.