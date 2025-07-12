Flamur and Egzona Obërtinca are the owners of "Egi's Cake". Bild: blue News

In Dietikon ZH, "Egi's Cake" is causing a rush with deceptively real "fruit cakes". They are going completely viral on social media. blue News visits the couple - and tries one of these desserts.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The pastry shop "Egi's Cake" in Dietikon produces 150-200 deceptively real fruit cakes every day.

The desserts are currently going viral on social media.

The trend originates from French pastry chef Cédric Grolet and is particularly popular with young people.

You pay 15 francs for a fruit cake. But they also get some criticism. Show more

Late on a Wednesday afternoon, people are queuing in Dietikon ZH. Time and again, Flamur has to send them away empty-handed. The phone rings every minute. "Are these just for looking at?" asks a woman, pointing to the cakes in the display case. "They're all reserved," replies Flamur.

Flamur and Egzona Obërtinca run the pastry shop "Egi's Cake". They specialize in cakes. Their business is currently going viral on social media because of their "fruit cakes". In other words, desserts that look deceptively like fruit.

This trend was started by 39-year-old French pastry chef Cédric Grolet. He inspires millions with his realistic creations. He has almost 13 million followers on Instagram and 9 million followers on TikTok.

Countless videos are circulating on social media of people filming themselves tasting a fruit cake - this "cracking" when biting is particularly popular - or queuing for hours to get their hands on one of the coveted cakes.

Since then, pastry shops around the world have been inspired by Grolet and offer duplicates. Only in Switzerland there was nothing for a long time. Until now.

150 to 200 fruit cakes are made every day

The couple have been producing the fruit cakes since Thursday. "We produce 150 to 200 cakes a day," says Flamur blue News. Together with his wife Egzona, the two founded the pastry shop "Egi's Cake" around a year ago. They have no employees. That's why they are currently working until three in the morning. They start again at six in the morning.

"Egi's Cake" offers seven varieties. The apple is not in the picture. blue News

Originally, they had put the project on hold due to the amount of work involved and concentrated on their classic desserts. But as the hype surrounding the artistic cakes grew, they decided to offer the desserts anyway. With success.

"We are being overrun," says Flamur. They have over 500 requests on social media alone. Due to the large number of orders, the fruit cakes can only be bought in advance. Anyone who places an order on Wednesday can pick it up on Tuesday.

A slice for 15 francs

It's mainly young people who come by - and they come from Bern, Glarus and St. Gallen. "We're always sorry when we have to send someone home empty-handed. We really don't want to disappoint anyone," says Egzona. "If it gets a bit quieter, we'll definitely manage to produce a few extra pieces so that spontaneous visitors don't go away empty-handed."

A teenager and his grandmother also try their luck - without pre-ordering. But all the fruit cakes are already reserved. The two come from Aarau, as they tell blue News. They were in Zurich for a day trip. When they saw that the desserts were now available in Dietikon, they stopped off on the way home.

"We'll pick up our order on Wednesday," says the elderly lady. When asked how they found out about it, the teenager replies: "I saw it on TikTok".

blue News also tested a fruit cake. Our editor's conclusion: "Hype or not - it's simply delicious." blue News

Many probably have. Several food influencers have already come by to try the fruit cakes. They film themselves and then post the clip online - most of them have several thousand views.

They currently have seven varieties on offer: Raspberry, lemon, mango, cocoa bean, blueberry, apple and orange. You pay 15 francs for one of these edible works of art. But not everyone agrees with the price.

Some users commented on social media that it was too expensive. But the couple are relaxed about the criticism. "I don't think it's much for our work. We pay wages, rent and electricity and everything is produced here in our company," says Flamur. He also sees negative comments as free advertising: "Even bad criticism brings attention."

"There were always moments when we wanted to stop"

The exact recipe remains a secret. But inside is a fruit compote of the fruit you buy. It is coated in a creamy white chocolate mixture, while the outer layer is also made from white chocolate and cocoa butter. "One customer had also tried Grolet's fruit cakes and said ours were better," says Flamur.

The inside of the raspberry. blue News

They were the first to launch the trend product on the Swiss market with the "Dubai chocolate". They were overwhelmed with orders there too. But after the success came the January slump. "There were always moments when we wanted to stop," says Flamur. "This gives us a lot of hope right now."

Anyone who doesn't get any more can try their luck at this year's Knabenschiessen. The couple will have a stand there where they will sell the fruit cakes - without pre-ordering. Until then, they will continue to work on the limit - and on new varieties. "We still have lots of ideas," says Flamur.